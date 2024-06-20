How Tombras used Google’s Gemini to create over 6,000 hyperlocal ads for PODS

This insight ultimately informed the creative brief, also developed with Gemini, which proposed the idea of an intelligent billboard capable of auto-generating ads based on location, weather, time and other hyperlocal factors. From there integrating Google AI tools went smoothly, Edwards said.

“We spent, in transparency, too much time on the ‘impossible’ creative brief. That was one learning for this project. But when we had all the inputs, instantaneously a creative brief came out,” he told Ad Age.

With the consumer data mapped and the idea fleshed out, Tombras then moved on and asked Gemini to write a few headlines specific to a few neighborhoods in New York. These would be displayed on the sides of PODS trucks, which would traverse the city displaying ads tailored to the places it was located.

“From the start it was clear Gemini was up to the task, so we decided to push its limits and create localized lines for all the neighborhoods in New York City,” said Avi Baliga, executive creative director of Tombras New York.