How Tombras used Google’s Gemini to create over 6,000 hyperlocal ads for PODS

That last bit of production took place over the course of eight days. Last week, the truck drove through the city for more than 30 hours, captured in a video by Tombras that was unveiled at Cannes.
“We got about 5 million impressions throughout that period, a little over a day-and-a-half,” Edwards told Ad Age. “We also saw an uptick in Google Trends in the New York City area.”
Since last week, PODS has seen a 51% lift in search volume year-over-year in New York City and the biggest weekly percentage increase for all of 2024, according to Tombras.
While fail-safes might need to be considered should this be replicated, such as accounting for loss of phone or GPS service in an area (which could affect data), panelists said it is a strong example of what can be achieved with AI integrations in creative, including how it can help reduce cost.
“This is the first example that I know of using large language models in real time with GPS coordinated with out-of-home,” Edwards said. “I’m really excited to see what the medium model says, which is going to take another month or two. But the story, to me is the power of creativity and people working with AI.”