Outdoor ads featuring a 100-year-old grandma’s social media posts win Creative B2B Grand Prix

Outdoor advertising company JCDecaux’s heartwarming “Meet Marina Prieto” campaign, which displayed the power of out-of-home ads by turning an otherwise unremarkable 100-year-old grandma into a social media sensation, was honored as the Creative B2B Grand Prix winner at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Wednesday.
Faced with declining investments in OOH, JCDecaux and David Madrid sought to demonstrate outdoor media’s power to reignite advertisers’ interest. The solution became Marina Prieto, a 100-year-old grandma who was socially engaged, yet lacked any real following.