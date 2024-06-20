Special Report: Cannes Lions

Klick Health wins Innovation Grand Prix for app that detects Type 2 diabetes via voice recordings

‘Voice 2 Diabetes’ analyzed 18,000 recordings to find acoustic differences between diabetics and non-diabetics
By Tim Nudd. Published on June 20, 2024.
Credit: Klick Health

Klick Health earned the coveted Innovation Grand Prix at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity on Thursday for developing Voice 2 Diabetes, a smartphone app that uses AI to detect Type 2 diabetes by analyzing subtle vocal changes imperceptible to the human ear.

Created for KVI Brave Fund Inc., Voice 2 Diabetes was based on a Klick Labs study that analyzed 18,000 recordings and found acoustic differences between non-diabetic and Type 2 diabetic individuals. The study was based on 267 people (diagnosed as either non- or Type 2 diabetic) who recorded a phrase into their smartphone six times daily for two weeks.

The study led to the app, which has been submitted to Health Canada for approval as Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). The effort also picked up a gold Lion in Pharma earlier this week.

Publicis Conseil picked up the sole gold Lion in Innovation for its “Three Words” campaign for AXA. Two silvers and four bronzes were also awarded.

