Klick Health wins Innovation Grand Prix for app that detects Type 2 diabetes via voice recordings

Klick Health earned the coveted Innovation Grand Prix at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity on Thursday for developing Voice 2 Diabetes, a smartphone app that uses AI to detect Type 2 diabetes by analyzing subtle vocal changes imperceptible to the human ear.
Created for KVI Brave Fund Inc., Voice 2 Diabetes was based on a Klick Labs study that analyzed 18,000 recordings and found acoustic differences between non-diabetic and Type 2 diabetic individuals. The study was based on 267 people (diagnosed as either non- or Type 2 diabetic) who recorded a phrase into their smartphone six times daily for two weeks.
