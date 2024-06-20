Special Report: Cannes Lions

Loewe's collaboration with Japanese ceramic studio Suna Fujita wins Luxury & Lifestyle Grand Prix

'Loewe x Suna Fujita' included clothes, accessories, documentaries and experiences inspired by drawings of the studio's husband-and-wife team
By Sabrina Sanchez. Published on June 20, 2024.
Loewe included multiple designs from ceramic studio Suna Fujita on its bags, ornaments and other luxury items. 

Credit: Loewe

Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe’s “Loewe X Suna Fujita” campaign for its collaboration with a ceramic studio in Kyoto, Japan, was honored with the Luxury & Lifestyle Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Thursday.

The in-house campaign, launched in the fall of 2023, was inspired by Suna Fujita’s ceramic pieces, which included bowls, cups and vases featuring colorful drawings inspired by the husband-and-wife team's daily life, son, pet dog and idyllic countryside in which they live. 

Designs from five key ceramics were converted into a collection of clothes and accessories and several campaign elements to launch the collection. From the designs, Loewe created stop-motion films of the characters, crafted by hand from needle-felted wool. 

Cannes Lions coverage

The brand also launched a documentary about the couple (below), crafted packaging that served as more landscapes for the characters, created a children’s pop-up book, launched experiential pop-ups including a candy store and displayed 3D billboards featuring the characters.

For the Spring Summer ’24 pre-collection, Loewe will donate part of the proceeds from every “Loewe x Suna Fujita” purchase to Save the Children Foundation’s Education in Emergencies program, which works to guarantee safe learning environments for children in humanitarian crises around the world.

Designs in the collection reflect daily life on the countryside of Kyoto, Japan.

Credit: Loewe

Gold 

Only one campaign, “Aya Nakamura: Haut Niveau,” by Lancôme and Publicis Luxe Paris, took home a gold in the category. The campaign featured a documentary about Black French artist Aya Nakamura, who, despite being the most listened to French artist worldwide, received racist harassment from French conservatives when she was invited to sing at the Paris Olympics. The work aimed to humanize Nakamura and show her as more than solely an artist, displaying how she pushes through despite the backlash.

