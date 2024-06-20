Loewe’s collaboration with Japanese ceramic studio Suna Fujita wins Luxury & Lifestyle Grand Prix

Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe’s “Loewe X Suna Fujita” campaign for its collaboration with a ceramic studio in Kyoto, Japan, was honored with the Luxury & Lifestyle Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Thursday.

The in-house campaign, launched in the fall of 2023, was inspired by Suna Fujita’s ceramic pieces, which included bowls, cups and vases featuring colorful drawings inspired by the husband-and-wife team's daily life, son, pet dog and idyllic countryside in which they live.

Designs from five key ceramics were converted into a collection of clothes and accessories and several campaign elements to launch the collection. From the designs, Loewe created stop-motion films of the characters, crafted by hand from needle-felted wool.