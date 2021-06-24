Mastercard and Burger King win Cannes Grand Prix in Brand Experience and Activation
Burger King just keeps scoring with its rag-tag virtual soccer team, and Mastercard’s win for transgender people ended up being a big winner at Cannes. The marketers both won Brand Experience and Activation Grand Prix awards announced today.
Burger King won for its already much-honored “Stevenage Challenge” by David, Madrid and Miami, which now has three Cannes Grand Prix honors. Mastercard won for its True Name campaign from McCann, New York.
True Name was a campaign that empowered transgender and nonbinary cardholders to use their chosen names on their credit cards, presenting the cards as one safe place for people who frequently feel unsafe amid harassment and violence directed at them elsewhere in their lives. Jury President Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer of Havas, U.K., described it as work that “touches you, that hits something, that you feel before you actually comprehend it.”
True Name was the type of brand activation that hasn’t happened much in marketing since decades ago, when packaged goods brands would “force distribution” by using national advertising to create so much demand for their items that retailers had no choice but to order.
Mastercard developed the True Name idea but doesn’t actually issue or administer cards itself. So it had to get issuing banks on board, hence the campaign. And it worked. Banks, including giant Citibank, adopted True Name. Competitor Visa and other banks, notably JP Morgan Chase, offered similar products or changed their policies to allow them. It was a case where spawning copycats was exactly what Mastercard wanted.
For Burger King, it would be hard to copy Stevenage. Burger King worked out a way to endorse popular football stars without spending much money by becoming the main sponsor of Stevenage F.C., the bottom team in the fourth division of English football. The team’s BK jerseys ended up on virtual players in the FIFA 2020 video game, and Burger King invited gamers to compete in a series of challenges to win free food by sharing videos when their brand-clad stars scored virtual goals, generating 25,000 such videos.