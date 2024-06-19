Mastercard’s new digital tool for Ukrainian small businesses in Poland wins Creative Data Grand Prix

McCann Poland’s purpose-driven campaign for Mastercard aimed at helping Ukrainian small- and medium-sized enterprises set up shop in Poland won the Creative Data Grand Prix at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity on Wednesday.
“Room for Everyone” follows the surge of Ukrainian refugees to Poland as a result of the Russian invasion. Many of these displaced individuals are looking to restart their lives and set up businesses, accounting for 10% of all new establishments that open in Poland. This entrepreneurship has given rise to a rivalry between Polish and Ukrainian business owners, threatening to worsen relations between the two groups.