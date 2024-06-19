Special Report: Cannes Lions

Mastercard’s new digital tool for Ukrainian small businesses in Poland wins Creative Data Grand Prix

‘Room for Everyone’ by McCann Poland is the sequel to a Grand Prix-winning campaign from last year
By Asa Hiken. Published on June 19, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
MrBeast, YouTube and the mainstreaming of long-form creator marketing

“WhereToStart” helps Polish and Ukrainian entrepreneurs find the best locations for businesses.

Credit: Mastercard

McCann Poland’s purpose-driven campaign for Mastercard aimed at helping Ukrainian small- and medium-sized enterprises set up shop in Poland won the Creative Data Grand Prix at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity on Wednesday.

“Room for Everyone” follows the surge of Ukrainian refugees to Poland as a result of the Russian invasion. Many of these displaced individuals are looking to restart their lives and set up businesses, accounting for 10% of all new establishments that open in Poland. This entrepreneurship has given rise to a rivalry between Polish and Ukrainian business owners, threatening to worsen relations between the two groups.

Cannes Lions coverage

Mastercard set out to devise a solution built on its access to data. The credit card giant gathered and anonymized information on local spending trends, foot traffic, real estate and more—it even sourced data from partners including Polish telecommunications provider Orange Polska—to illustrate where potential businesses in the area would have the best chances of thriving. A free digital tool, dubbed “WhereToStart,” combines this information with an interactive UI accessible on mobile and desktop devices.

Data included details such as which businesses tend to do well as neighbors. For example, Mastercard found that barber shops attract more clients when located next to restaurants, and bookshops see better success when located next to jewelers. These insights further invited a sense of camaraderie, not competition, between Polish and Ukrainian business owners.

“Room for Everyone” is the sequel to a mobile application that Mastercard developed last year, which helped Ukrainian refugees find places to live in Poland. The “WhereToSettle” app from Mastercard and McCann Poland won the Grand Prix for Sustainable Development Goals and a Titanium Lion at Cannes in 2023.

Gold winners

Three other campaigns won Gold in Creative Data:

  • “Magnetic Stories” for Siemens Healthineers by Area 23, New York. The campaign aimed to make MRIs less frightening for children by synchronizing the machines’ sounds with cheerful stories. “Magnetic Stories” also won the Grand Prix for Pharma
     
  • “Turf Finder” for Gatorade by Leo Burnett, Mumbai. The campaign targeted the scarcity of recreational playing areas in urban India by using maps to locate ideal places.
     
  • “Absurd Promises” for Asdra by VML, Buenos Aires. The campaign analyzed the likelihood of Argentine politicians’ campaign proposals coming to fruition in order to raise awareness for a disability law that is long overdue for reform.

40 under 40 entries are open

The final deadline for nominations is Aug. 2
Enter here

In this article:

Headshot of Asa Hiken
Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter for Ad Age covering Web3, AI and other emerging spaces.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: How Cetaphil and American Express find creative ideas in viral trends

Watch: How Cetaphil and American Express find creative ideas in viral trends
Watch: American Express and Galderma on marketing to Gen Z

Watch: American Express and Galderma on marketing to Gen Z
Watch: How American Express and Galderma use AI

Watch: How American Express and Galderma use AI
5 Cannes Lions trends in Innovation from jury president Diego Machado

5 Cannes Lions trends in Innovation from jury president Diego Machado