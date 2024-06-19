Musk tries to win back advertisers at Cannes—but some aren’t interested

Elon Musk came to Cannes to make amends with advertisers, and then tell them AI will take their jobs.
New: Inside Musk’s private Cannes meeting with marketers
On Wednesday, Musk, the owner of X, formerly Twitter, sat down with WPP CEO Mark Read in his first appearance at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, as he tries to coax brands back. Musk and X’s CEO Linda Yaccarino are both meeting with chief marketing officers and agency leaders at Cannes, taking private meetings, according to multiple advertising leaders who spoke with Ad Age on condition of anonymity. X has a space at the Carlton hotel, and Yaccarino, a veteran in the industry, has been spotted at high-profile events such as MediaLink and iHeartMedia’s Lenny Kravitz concert at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Tuesday night.
After his chat at the Palais, Musk then went to Stagwell’s Sport Beach for more alone time with ad execs. The Cannes charm offensive is a departure for X and Musk, who has had a tense relationship in ad circles. Also, X has been less visible at the largest advertising events since Musk bought Twitter in 2022. X hasn’t attended CES or hosted an official IAB digital NewFronts show since he purchased the social platform.