Musk tries to win back advertisers at Cannes—but some aren’t interested

Musk addresses F-bomb

Read opened the talk by seemingly explaining why X is still relevant for the ad community even if many brands abandoned the place. “It’s a pretty important platform in our industry,” Read said. Then Read added: “I don’t agree with Elon on everything.” To which Musk feigned surprise, saying: “What?”

Read was also quick to ask about the elephant in the room, too. “Back in November you had a message to us, you told us to sort of go fuck ourselves,” Read said. “It’s a serious question, why did you say that?”

Elon wiggled back from the bold statement slightly. “Well, first of all, it wasn’t to advertisers as a whole,” Musk said.

Musk explained a position he has long espoused—that he wants X to be a “free speech” platform, and that he would give up ad dollars in favor of lighter censorship rules. He also reiterated that he thinks advertisers have the right not to appear near content they don’t like, they just can’t dictate his X policies, overall.

“There were advertisers who were insisting on censorship,” Musk said.

Musk has bucked the industry’s guardrails and gatekeepers, which have been established and adopted by many platforms, that work on applying filters to hate speech, harassment and adult material.

Read then told the audience that Musk does “believe in brand safety,” but X shouldn’t “be under pressure to make that compromise between money and freedom of speech.”