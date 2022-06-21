Special Report: Cannes Lions

'This is Not America' snags surprise Entertainment Lions win for Music Grand Prix at Cannes

Music video from artist Residente dethrones front-runner after a judge asks whether it's hate speech
By Parker Herren. Published on June 21, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Cannes Today—Netflix x Google, Paris Hilton x Gary V, and the branded yacht scene explained
Credit: Residente

The music video for “This Is Not America Ft. Ibeyi” by artist Residente won the Grand Prix for Entertainment Lions for Music. The bold, political and graphic work, submitted by Doomsday Entertainment and Sony Music Latin America, is a sonic protest of American imperialism as the Puerto Rican artist lists the countless pieces of land and culture stolen and white-washed.

Cannes Lions 2022

The video features violent imagery, as well as suggestive visual takedowns of American iconography, including Indigenous people standing in place of the Statue of Liberty, being shot through the head in a football stadium and striking a victory pose atop a pile of Amazon boxes. Lyrics like “America isn't only the USA, pal, This is from Tierra del Fuego to Canada, You have to be so stupid, such an airhead, It's like saying that Africa is only Morocco, These scoundrels forgot that the calendar they use, Was invented by the Mayans,” call out not only the impact of colonialism in the U.S., but the entire continent.

Why it won

The Entertainment Lions for Music jury, led by BBH U.S. CEO Amani Duncan, were enthusiastic in their choice to not recognize the work with the most views or the most famous artist, but that’s an emblem of the state of emotional extremes felt day-to-day in the current political climate.

“It is not the obvious choice, but it’s the right choice,” said Duncan, later adding, “It made us think about the world at large. We all have different lens and views ... Just imagine that if a two-hour conversation amongst basically strangers could catapult a relatively unknown body of work to the Grand Prix at Cannes—just imagine what the world could do and how different could be with just a little bit more empathy, a little bit more tolerance, a little bit more understanding and a lot more conversation.”

Controversy or clear winner?

Duncan said the category had an altogether different frontrunner, one more representative of its typical recipients, until a last-minute question from Netflix’s Angel Lee, a member of the Music jury, spun into a multi-hour conversation that confirmed “This Is Not America” as the winner. The question presented was, according to Duncan, “Is this outside the parameters of the Unstereotype Alliance?” a reference to the judging guidelines established in 2019 to not recognize work that perpetuates stereotypes and inequalities.

“Does this promote hate speech? And that was the moment that started the conversation,” said Duncan, exemplifying her earlier comments about the change conversation can inspire—and take a piece of work not previously in serious contention from the bottom to the top.

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a general assignment reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered pop culture and entertainment as a freelance journalist and worked in the fitness and performing arts industries. Parker is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Follow him on Twitter @parkerdelrey

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Cannes Today—Netflix x Google, Paris Hilton x Gary V, and the branded yacht scene explained

Cannes Today—Netflix x Google, Paris Hilton x Gary V, and the branded yacht scene explained
Cannes Lions 2022—live updates from advertising’s biggest festival

Cannes Lions 2022—live updates from advertising’s biggest festival
Cannes Lions Digital Craft Grand Prix goes to a tool to protect Ukraine culture

Cannes Lions Digital Craft Grand Prix goes to a tool to protect Ukraine culture
FCB Lisbon takes Design Grand Prix for a book that celebrates Portugal’s freedom

FCB Lisbon takes Design Grand Prix for a book that celebrates Portugal’s freedom

Shocking 'Eat A Swede' mockumentary wins Entertainment Grand Prix at Cannes

Shocking 'Eat A Swede' mockumentary wins Entertainment Grand Prix at Cannes
Cannes Lions Industry Craft Grand Prix goes to world-changing cat food campaign

Cannes Lions Industry Craft Grand Prix goes to world-changing cat food campaign
Nike's menstrual cycle workout app wins Entertainment Lions for Sport Grand Prix at Cannes

Nike's menstrual cycle workout app wins Entertainment Lions for Sport Grand Prix at Cannes
Film Craft Grand Prix Winner is a gut-wrenching ad about pandemic loss

Film Craft Grand Prix Winner is a gut-wrenching ad about pandemic loss