Oracle tried to sell ad business to DoubleVerify and IAS before shutting it down

DV and IAS declined to comment, and Oracle didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Oracle’s talks with DV and IAS were complicated because advertising services were tied up in broader master service agreements, making them hard to untangle for divestiture, said one person familiar with the issues.

It’s an unceremonious end for a business that, according to published estimates, did $2 billion of business as late as 2022 but only $300 million in the fiscal year just concluded June 1. Oracle built the business over the past 13 years through a series of acquisitions, with a cumulative price tag of more than $3 billion. That included the Datalogix data-based digital media targeting business, BlueKai data management platform and Moat digital ad verification. Each was once among leaders in their respective verticals, but as of Sept. 30 will cease to exist.

That would be seen as a stunning failure for many companies. For Oracle, it went largely unnoticed by investors, who sent the stock skyrocketing more than 15% to record highs since the announcement, thanks to the strength of its artificial intelligence business. The advertising business was a drop in a large bucket of Oracle’s nearly $400 billion market cap and $53 billion in annual revenue. Not a single analyst asked about the exit after Catz matter-of-factly announced it on the June 11 earnings call.

That a big tech behemoth could simply shut down such a business without investors caring isn’t the most bullish sign for the broader measurement business. Oracle was once identified by NBCUniversal as a “currency contender” that could grab share from industry heavyweight Nielsen’s business. Now, it’s not clear if it will have any assets to sell.