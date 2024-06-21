Oracle tried to sell ad business to DoubleVerify and IAS before shutting it down

DV, IAS, Human Security and Comscore all sent out messages in the past 10 days indicating they’re ready and willing to service Oracle customers and bring on some employees left hanging. The Oracle FAQ mentions how services will end, but not refunds.
The shutdown comes at a tough time for many measurement and verification players. Nielsen challengers VideoAmp and iSpot.tv face pending contract renewals with media companies and/or agencies, according to people familiar with the matter. Nielsen last year negotiated discounted contracts with some.
New private equity investments in the business have largely dried up. The last big financing round for Nielsen challenger VideoAmp was mostly credit, not equity, and came just before a leadership shakeup and two rounds of layoffs. Deals that have been widely anticipated in the industry for months—such as spinoff of some Nielsen assets (which itself has had rounds of layoffs) and of Kantar Media from the rest of Kantar—have yet to start.
Measurement was still a widely discussed topic at Cannes this year, but generally from smaller, less visible and less well-attended spaces than last year.
Meanwhile, DV and IAS have faced criticism from customers, for example, about alleged failure to report problems. One such case was a subdomain shut down by Forbes after it had operated for seven years, but only after it was discovered and reported by Adalytics in an open-source document, and not reported by the verification companies to their paying customers.
Despite double-digit revenue growth, DV stock is down 50% in the past year and IAS stock is down 45%, as investors expected more bullish guidance.