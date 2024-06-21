Special Report: Cannes Lions

Oracle tried to sell ad business to DoubleVerify and IAS before shutting it down

Once a major beachfront player, Oracle used first day of Cannes for ‘advertising end of life’ notice
By Jack Neff. Published on June 21, 2024.
Oracle's departure from the advertising business went largely unnoticed by investors.

Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Oracle—which exited the advertising business with a one-sentence declaration by CEO Safra Catz on a conference call earlier this month—was in talks with DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science to sell the unit right up until the moment she abruptly shut down the department, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, which only six years ago had a major beachfront presence at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, this year used the first day of the festival June 17 to send an “advertising end of life” notice to clients.  

DV and IAS declined to comment, and Oracle didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Oracle’s talks with DV and IAS were complicated because advertising services were tied up in broader master service agreements, making them hard to untangle for divestiture, said one person familiar with the issues.

It’s an unceremonious end for a business that, according to published estimates, did $2 billion of business as late as 2022 but only $300 million in the fiscal year just concluded June 1. Oracle built the business over the past 13 years through a series of acquisitions, with a cumulative price tag of more than $3 billion. That included the Datalogix data-based digital media targeting business, BlueKai data management platform and Moat digital ad verification. Each was once among leaders in their respective verticals, but as of Sept. 30 will cease to exist.

That would be seen as a stunning failure for many companies. For Oracle, it went largely unnoticed by investors, who sent the stock skyrocketing more than 15% to record highs since the announcement, thanks to the strength of its artificial intelligence business. The advertising business was a drop in a large bucket of Oracle’s nearly $400 billion market cap and $53 billion in annual revenue. Not a single analyst asked about the exit after Catz matter-of-factly announced it on the June 11 earnings call.

That a big tech behemoth could simply shut down such a business without investors caring isn’t the most bullish sign for the broader measurement business. Oracle was once identified by NBCUniversal as a “currency contender” that could grab share from industry heavyweight Nielsen’s business. Now, it’s not clear if it will have any assets to sell.

DV, IAS, Human Security and Comscore all sent out messages in the past 10 days indicating they’re ready and willing to service Oracle customers and bring on some employees left hanging. The Oracle FAQ mentions how services will end, but not refunds.  

The shutdown comes at a tough time for many measurement and verification players. Nielsen challengers VideoAmp and iSpot.tv face pending contract renewals with media companies and/or agencies, according to people familiar with the matter. Nielsen last year negotiated discounted contracts with some.

New private equity investments in the business have largely dried up. The last big financing round for Nielsen challenger VideoAmp was mostly credit, not equity, and came just before a leadership shakeup and two rounds of layoffs. Deals that have been widely anticipated in the industry for months—such as spinoff of some Nielsen assets (which itself has had rounds of layoffs) and of Kantar Media from the rest of Kantar—have yet to start.

Measurement was still a widely discussed topic at Cannes this year, but generally from smaller, less visible and less well-attended spaces than last year.

Meanwhile, DV and IAS have faced criticism from customers, for example, about alleged failure to report problems. One such case was a subdomain shut down by Forbes after it had operated for seven years, but only after it was discovered and reported by Adalytics in an open-source document, and not reported by the verification companies to their paying customers.

Despite double-digit revenue growth, DV stock is down 50% in the past year and IAS stock is down 45%, as investors expected more bullish guidance.

