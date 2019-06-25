Ad Age Custom Content
Special Report: Cannes Lions
Salesforce’s Stan Sugarman on driving business values, breaking down silos and hiring for attitude
Salesforce Senior Vice President Stan Sugarman sits down with Ad Age Associate Publisher Heidi Waldusky to inform why internal collaboration is the foundation for the best customer experience. This custom video series is made possible by Salesforce.