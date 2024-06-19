Syracuse University creatives win Future Lions Grand Prix with Spotify sign language project

Future Lions is an annual global competition hosted by AKQA and Cannes Lions, in partnership with Spotify and The Wall Street Journal. Each year, young creative teams are challenged to come up with ideas around a specific brief—this year’s called on young innovators to “spread positivity by using technology to connect listeners with the creators and communities they love.”

As the winning team, Egan and Bianchi will collaborate with Spotify and AKQA to explore ways to bring their “Break the Sound Barrier” idea to life.

There were three other winners in addition to the Grand Prix:

“EarSafe”

Team: Ana Gabunia and João Parreira

School: Miami Ad School, Berlin, Germany

Description: Turn Spotify into a free hearing tool using the songs you love that boosts the frequencies you can no longer hear.

“The Good Loop”

Team: Loris Ghidini, Giulia Ciapparella, Enrico Monacelli, Andrea Debernardi and Emma Ceramelli

School: Accademia di Comunicazione, Milan, Italy

Description: Create loops from your favorite tracks or sounds to help those with neurodiversity use stimming in a new way.

“Beats in Motion”

Team: Tate Lampi and Maia Johnston

School: Leeds Arts University, Leeds, U.K.

Description: A white noise tool to combat motion sickness you can turn on and off, up or down, depending on how you feel while traveling.