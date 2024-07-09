Special Report: Cannes Lions

Watch: How American Express and Galderma use AI

Marketing leaders from major brands talk about the benefits and concerns around AI
By Garett Sloane. Published on July 09, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
How CTV is redefining ad campaigns

Tara Loftis, global president of skincare at Galderma and global head of Cetaphil, speaking with Ad Age’s Garett Sloane in Cannes

Credit:

Galderma is adopting AI in its products, including using machine learning in new apps that provide skincare regimens, but the dermatology company is cautious about how the emerging tech appears in advertising, according to Tara Loftis, global president of skincare at Galderma and global head of Cetaphil.

Meanwhile, American Express is using the technology in security measures within its products, as well as to communicate with customers through channels such as email, according to Jessica Ling, executive VP, global brand advertising at American Express.

Both brand leaders discussed their AI strategies during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity at Dentsu Beach. The brands are adopting AI in different ways, applying the new technology to improve services, but they also have reservations about its role in advertising.

Ad Age’s guide to everything that happened at Cannes Lions

“When it comes to AI, we’re squarely fixated on how we can actually improve the lives of our consumers,” Loftis said. “On the creative side, we’re a little bit more skeptical, to be honest.”

More: Ad Age’s AI glossary for brands

“I have yet to see how AI is really contributing meaningfully to the creative advertising process,” Loftis said, “because it can sometimes take away from the credit that’s due to the actual creatives that are concepting and creating art.”

Generative AI, especially, is a hot topic among creatives as ad agencies and tech platforms experiment with text, image and video creation with the help of large language models. Brands realize AI could help build mass campaigns quickly, but there also are risks associated with giving control over to machines. Some brands have taken extra precautions around how AI shows up in their marketing. For instance, Unilever has promised to only use human models in advertising. Last month, Toys R Us was criticized for releasing an AI-generated commercial, as it experimented with the technology.

For Galderma, AI is mostly being applied to products, not marketing, Loftis said. “We created our own AI tool and AI app in partnership with our huge dermatology community to ensure that we could really, like, at the snap of your fingers get customized dermatology recommendations that are bespoke to your skin needs.”

American Express has found a role for AI to enhance its security measures. “We were one of the first financial services companies to use AI to protect our customers from fraud using machine learning,” Ling said.

Generative AI also has a role to play in how American Express conducts customer relations, according to Ling. “We really think about that [generative AI] in terms of text for channels like email and digital, and really ways to drive efficiency,” Ling said, “so that the creative talent on my team can focus on the big ideas and the innovation.”

More on AI
How the maker of Sensodyne and Tums is tackling fake ads and using AI
Jack Neff
The truth about generative AI in marketing
M.T. Fletcher
Starburst jumps into generative AI with ‘Different Every Time’ brand campaign
Tim Nudd

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

5 Cannes Lions trends in Innovation from jury president Diego Machado

5 Cannes Lions trends in Innovation from jury president Diego Machado
15 hidden gems among the 2024 Cannes Lions winners

15 hidden gems among the 2024 Cannes Lions winners
5 Cannes Lions sports marketing trends—TBWA’s Ben Williams on his judging takeaways

5 Cannes Lions sports marketing trends—TBWA’s Ben Williams on his judging takeaways
Cannes winners—see the 15 golds in Film and Film Craft

Cannes winners—see the 15 golds in Film and Film Craft
Meet the interns who won gold in Cannes for a poop joke

Meet the interns who won gold in Cannes for a poop joke
Why LinkedIn brought B2B marketing influencers to Cannes

Why LinkedIn brought B2B marketing influencers to Cannes
The top 5 Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2024

The top 5 Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2024
Cannes Lions 2024 takeaways and insights from ad executives

Cannes Lions 2024 takeaways and insights from ad executives