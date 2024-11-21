From a partridge in a pear tree to ranch dressing in a postcard, Ad Age’s Top 5 food & beverage this week expands to 12 as we recognize a dozen holiday-themed efforts in the category. Our list includes festive packaging, custom kitchen gadgets and a few emotional ads, all meant to show how food and drinks can play a role in holiday celebrations—and get themselves onto your wish list.
The top 12 food and beverage holiday campaigns
No. 12: Budweiser Clydesdale cans
The King of Beers is using its 2024 Super Bowl ad as inspiration for a holiday celebration. The heroes of that spot from FCB New York—intrepid Clydesdale horses and a yellow lab that team to deliver Budweiser to a snowed-in country tavern—are pictured on commemorative cans. The cans come with their own gift—a QR code offering a chance to win a VIP brewery tour in St. Louis. The ad itself has gotten a holiday makeover, with sleighbells replacing the Band’s “The Weight.” Gifts inspired by this year’s holiday can design are available on Anheuser Busch InBev’s e-commerce site, ShopBeerGear.com.
No. 11: Coca-Cola’s Yuletide journey
Trains, planes and automobiles—taxis and motorbikes too—take a role in Coca-Cola’s holiday ad from Cartwright showing the often-harrowing journeys people take to visit loved ones over the holidays. The brand also made news this season for having its 1995 “Holidays are Coming” reinterpreted using AI from three different studios.
No. 10: Barilla’s holiday pasta
Pasta brand Barilla released a new pasta shape in time for the holidays. The Snowfall pasta features three different snowflake shapes in each box. One is a traditional snowflake, another has a heart at the center, signifying love, and the third has poinsettia-inspired ridges.
No. 9: Mayo Wine
If you are looking to give a gag host gift, Hellmann’s has you covered. The mayonnaise brand created a wine bottle that holds a jar of Hellmann’s. The bottle’s label reads “0% ABV” over “100% mayo” with “Mayonnaise blanc” underneath. The label also has the year 1913 printed on it, a nod to the year the spread’s namesake and founder opened a deli.
No. 8: Holiday cards from Hidden Valley Ranch
Ever wonder what it would be like to eat your holiday cards? Hidden Valley Ranch has the answer. The condiment has created a collection of holiday postcards that are meant to be ripped open to get to the ranch hidden inside. Starting today, Fans can purchase an 8-pack of the cards for $18 by visiting a special website.
No. 7: Sprite: ‘Anta Claus is coming to town
Santa’s got a high ankle sprain, so NBA star Anthony Edwards steps in as ‘Anta Claus, delivering the gift of Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry around the city hitting “nothing but brick” (chimneys). The festive spot, narrated by rapper Monaleo, comes from Majority and WPP Open X. Edwards previously starred in Sprite’s “Obey Your Thirst” remake.
No. 6: Chipotle’s holiday collection
Chipotle created a holiday gift bundle made up of previous viral products. The “All I Want is Chipotle” collection includes a bar of cilantro soap (a nod to how some people think the green herb tastes like soap), a candle that looks like a water cup, but smells like lemonade (a reference to customers who ask for water, but “accidentally” get lemonade instead), and a car napkin holder, which lets too-many-napkin grabbers store them in their car.
The bundle, which retails for $50, seems to have sold out once already, but is back in stock, according to Chipotle’s social media. Customers can also buy each item separately at Chipotlegoods.com.
No. 5: Busch Light’s Midwestern Crock Pot
Busch Light, Anheuser-Busch InBev’s fast-growing light beer that performs especially well in the Midwest, is celebrating the holidays with a ubiquitous Midwest holiday appliance—the crock pot. Only this one doesn’t cook slow—it cools fast. Produced by agency partner Cornett, the Busch Light Can Crock is available in two colors, is roomy enough for six cans and ice, and is equipped with novelty settings—Cold, Smooth, and Refreshing—that don’t do anything. Fans can enter to win a Can Crock by following @BuschBeer on X and commenting #BuschCanCrock #Sweepstakes during the Nov. 18-21 entry period.
No. 4: Miller Lite decks the halls
Miller Lite, known for a variety of goofy holiday stunts said it was increasing its holiday programming this year behind a campaign called “Make the Season Lite,” including the return of a classic holiday commercial, holiday-themed point-of-sale materials, a fireplace-inspired beer tower, and a sweepstakes offering winners Venmo payments they can use for beer and branded knitwear, like sweaters and hats.
The “Yulelager” is a fireplace-inspired portable unit with an LED screen displaying a crackling fire backed by a bubbling beer. Above that is an insulated beer tower and a tap handle. A limited number of Yulelagers are available for $250 each; details are available at Miller Lite’s social pages. The brand is also bringing back its “Bottles of Holly” commercial that last aired in 2018—it will play during NFL games through the end of the year.
No. 3: Skrewball gets basted
Peanut butter whiskey brand Skrewball has teamed up with rapper Yung Gravy for some Turkey Day mischief. The limited-edition Skrewball baster set, which includes seven shot basters, a wooden baster holder and a gravy boat to fill with whiskey, allows celebrants to enjoy shots as they moisturize and flavor their birds. The baster set is available for $11.28 at Basted.SkrewballWhiskey.com.
No. 2: Olipop’s emotional Christmas
Olipop goes straight for the holiday heartstrings—and the kind of sentiment typically delivered by its Big Soda rival Coca-Cola—in a holiday ad recalling Rankin/Bass classics like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
“A New Kind of Holiday Cheer” tells the tender story of Oli and Pop, two loveable but misunderstood yetis who yearn to be a part of their town’s holiday cheer. “In a season where commercials are covered in over-the-top sweetness and cheer, we loved the idea of telling a more heartwarming story about acceptance and love,” said Craig Allen, founder and chief operating officer of creative agency Callen. Limited-edition cans of Olipop classic cola and ginger ale feature the holiday yetis.
No. 1: Burger King’s advent calendar
In a first from the fast-feeder, Burger King is getting into the holiday spirit with an Advent calendar. The “Most Whopper-ful Time of the Year” calendar will feature 12 days of items inspired by Burger King menu items and past campaigns. The brand already teased a few items on social media, showing outlines of a snow globe, sunglasses, mug and beanie. The limited-edition calendar, which the brand says is valued at $100, will sell for $19.54, a nod to the year Burger King was founded.