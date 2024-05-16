The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now

5. David Dastmalchian, Kate Siegel, Mike Flanagan and Matthew Lillard x Titan Casket

Agency: Good Fiend Films and TheYearOfElan Productions

There are two universal realities in life: death and taxes. But the former is a harder truth to face. That’s why watching celebs confront death and end-of-life planning through casual conversations is disarming. And watching them do so in a casket is equally sobering.

David Dastmalchian orchestrates those conversations in a new content series with Titan Casket called “Grave Conversations.” Celebrity guests Kate Siegel, Mike Flanagan and Matthew Lillard each star in their own episode where they confront (at times emotionally) how often death is present in their minds, whether they have prepared their families and their own eulogies. The series helps normalize conversations about something that is often met with fear and discomfort, inviting both openness and acceptance of the fact that someday, it will happen to us all. Better to be prepared.