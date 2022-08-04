The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now

Johnny Depp has returned to acting following his trial with ex Amber Heard and brought a familiar seafaring adventurer with him. In an ad for video game “Sea of Dawn," Depp stars as a character that looks a whole lot like an aged version of Captain Jack Sparrow. The four-and-a-half-minute video features many of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” anti-hero’s goofy mannerisms and generally chaotic characteristics and Depp's character attempting to sleaze his way out of trouble with a debt collector—also a very Sparrow-esque storyline.

The Changyou-produced game enlisted L.A.-based agency Buddha Jones for the spot, which was filmed last year before the trial between Depp and Heard began. According to the video’s director, David Gil, Depp was attracted to the project because he “loved the script, and he loved the opportunity to create this new character.”