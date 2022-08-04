The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now

This month: A horror legend spills blood for a good cause, a pirate promotes video games and a jedi mans a fast food drive-thru.
Kathryn Hahn isn’t just terrorizing superheroes as the evil witch Agatha Harkness in Marvel’s “WandaVision” and soon-to-come spinoff “Agatha: House of Harkness,” but also children with the horrors of inflation in Amazon’s back-to-school ad. The spot, which encourages parents to get more bang for their buck on Amazon ahead of the fall semester, finds the actress dropping a curse word in a hallway and talking macroeconomics with children: “Have you seen these gas prices? Ok, well, they’re high.”
Johnny Depp has returned to acting following his trial with ex Amber Heard and brought a familiar seafaring adventurer with him. In an ad for video game “Sea of Dawn," Depp stars as a character that looks a whole lot like an aged version of Captain Jack Sparrow. The four-and-a-half-minute video features many of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” anti-hero’s goofy mannerisms and generally chaotic characteristics and Depp's character attempting to sleaze his way out of trouble with a debt collector—also a very Sparrow-esque storyline.
The Changyou-produced game enlisted L.A.-based agency Buddha Jones for the spot, which was filmed last year before the trial between Depp and Heard began. According to the video’s director, David Gil, Depp was attracted to the project because he “loved the script, and he loved the opportunity to create this new character.”
Miles Teller partnered with beverage brand Finnish Long Drink, clearly needing to cool off after being a viral obsession for a steamy scene in “Top Gun: Maverick.” The snowy ad features an unfortunately outerwear-layered Teller befriending a bear (a nightmare-inducing costume). The duo dance, hug, scratch each other's backs and crack a can of Long Drink together. The spot is an adorable bromance romp, despite the absence of exposed abdominals.
Neve Campbell may have declined to return for the upcoming sixth “Scream” film, but she can’t escape her horror history. To combat a summer lull in summer blood donations, the actress dusted off her three decades of experience portraying Sidney Prescott to lend advice on ways to avoid being a scary movie casualty—and wasting blood on easily-avoided stab wounds. Accompanied by horror movie trope characters such as a cheerleader, babysitter and a teen couple, Campbell gears up to confront a home invader while pointedly asking the camera, “When was the last time you donated blood?”
A partnership 50 years in the making: “Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill was reportedly fired from the Jack in the Box drive-thru half a century ago for speaking to customers with a creepy clown voice. Now, in a series of three video spots and an upcoming comic strip, Hamill returns to the fast food chain to work the mic—using the same clown impression. The campaign is the first work from TBWA\Chiat\Day L.A. since it claimed the brand’s creative account earlier this year, serving up a warm portion of heartwarming fun as fans geek out over the actor as they pull up.