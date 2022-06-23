Special Report: Creativity Top 5

The top 5 food and beverage campaigns you need to see now

Ad Age's ranking of the most interesting recent food and beverage promotions
By Jon Springer. Published on June 23, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now
Credit: Popeyes

Ad Age expanded its "Creativity Top 5" series to include new roundups of our favorite special-interest campaigns and ideas from brands. This week, we look at some of the latest innovations in the food and beverage space. Visit our site each Thursday for a new list of niche campaigns from the past month. 

No. 5: Kit Kat's staring contest

Kit Kat, the snack brand whose message has been about taking a break, found a clever way to deliver that to gamers—a web-based staring contest with animals, of course. “Blink Break,” which debuted earlier this month, challenged people to a staring contest with footage of animals, with the user’s movements tracked via their mobile phone or computer camera by a machine-learning platform that ends the game when the user blinks, providing the “break,” behind the message. Wunderman Thompson and a platform called FaceMesh were behind the stunt. Domino’s Pizza recently took a different approach to similar technology, offering an app that allowed shoppers to “mind order” a pizza in a stunt tied into Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

Credit: Kit Kat

Cannes Lions 2022

No. 4: The 'audacious, egregious' return of Jackie Chiles

If you’re doing 1990s comedy nostalgia, it doesn’t get any more on the nose than “Seinfeld.” Snyder’s of Hanover and agency Saatchi & Saatchi dive deep into the reruns to revive cameo lawyer Jackie Chiles. The ad looks and feels like the kind of late-night tv campaign the character himself would shoot, down to the 4-3 aspect ratio, garish graphics and Johnnie Cochran-inspired outrage and language. In the video, Chiles demands customers take action against Snyder’s for calling its Pretzel Pieces “pretzels,” by calling a hotline that actually enters them into a sweepstakes.

No. 3: We all scream ... for Krispy Kreme?

Krispy Kreme, which cheered from the sidelines when rival Dunkin’ dropped “Donuts” from its name to better support Dunkin’s expanding focus on foodservice, itself is expanding its horizons—but doughnuts remain close to Krispy Kreme’s heart. The brand this week debuted doughnut-inspired ice cream at 50 stores as it pursues a vision of becoming “the world’s most-loved sweet treat brand,” Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena explained. The ice cream remains closely associated with Krispy Kreme’s signature products: The flavors are “Original Glazed,” cones are pressed from its doughnut mix; and toppings include doughnut crumbles which are made of dehydrated leftover inventory.

Credit: Krispy Kreme
More of the Top 5
The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now
Ann-Christine Diaz
The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about right now
Erika Wheless
The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now
Parker Herren

No. 2: Jack & Coke say 'Yes we can'

The non-stop collision of brands and styles in beverages has produced what Ad Age’s E. J. Schultz writes is “the highest-profile representation yet of the burgeoning trend of soda giants teaming with beer companies on alcoholic versions of mainstream drinks,”—a canned version of the barroom favorite “Jack & Coke” from Jack Daniels’ maker Brown-Forman and the Coca-Cola Co. Premixed cans of Jack & Coke will be sold globally beginning in Mexico late this year, and are expected to hit the U.S. in 2023.

Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola ready-to-drink cocktail, inspired by the classic bar cocktail, will be made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola.

Credit: prototype cans, courtesy of Brown-Forman Corporation/The Coca-Cola Company

Sign up for Ad Age awards and events

40 Under 40, America's Hottest Brands, Small Agency Conference and more
Click here

No. 1: Popeyes' golden anniversary

Fifty years is a significant milestone for a brand—and a really long one for a marriage. Popeyes Louisiana Chicken this month is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding by likening the strengths of 50-year marriages to the bond developed between Popeyes and its customers, who “love that chicken.” The promotion highlights Census Bureau data indicating that just 6% of marriages last 50 years. A video uses footage and over-the-years photos from actual couples who’ve met their golden anniversary talking about the bonds that hold them together, and ends with a vintage Popeyes restaurant shot and the message: “It takes time to celebrate 50 years. And time takes love.”

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now
The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about right now

The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about right now
The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now
The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now

The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now
The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now
The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now

The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now
The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now
Top 5 ice cream and frozen treat campaigns to know about right now

Top 5 ice cream and frozen treat campaigns to know about right now