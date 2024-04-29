The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about right now

It’s been trendy in recent years for advertising to tackle social problems, not just sell products. These efforts have been hit or miss, but this week we saw several strong campaigns in this area.

Whether addressing digital addiction, littering or the scourge of gun violence, three campaigns on this week’s Top 5 used impressive creativity to come at endemic problems from a fresh angle. We also saw a soda brand bring back a classic jingle and a casket company launch a talk show from inside a pair of coffins.

See the full Top 5 below.