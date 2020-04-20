The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: April 20, 2020
Hello Creativity fans. This is Ann-Christine Diaz, Creativity editor at Ad Age welcoming you to yet another week of pandemic-inspired creativity.
5. Orange: ‘We Stay Together,’ La Chose, Paris
This campaign for telecom company Orange addresses what’s perhaps a much overlooked issue during the pandemic—that the elderly may not necessarily be as inclined to use digital tools like Facetime or Zoom to keep in touch with their families. So Orange, in a campaign from La Chose Paris is inviting people to say hello to their parents and grandparents during ads running during primetime TV. Over a thousand messages have been recorded so far, and the agency is planning to create up to 50 spots.
4. Burger King: ‘Math Whoppers,’ Buzzman, Paris
Burger King is making students do the math for free Whoppers. To keep them exercising their brains while sheltering at home, BK is posting math problems on social media, and those who solve them can claim coupons for free Whoppers on the fast feeder’s app.
intelligence is 🔥. impress us by figuring these out and score yourself a $0 Whopper with any purchase. pic.twitter.com/DvzfUaItKZ— Burger King (@BurgerKing) April 13, 2020
3. Doritos: ‘The Last Dorito,’ Leo Burnett, Israel
Not many brands have dared to turn to humor so far, but Doritos and Leo Burnett Israel brought welcome laughs with this spot demonstrating how one should ration their chips until their next grocery delivery.
2. Barba: ‘Quarancuts,’ Terri & Sandy
While crisis-themed ad pushes have done a lot to console us and keep us safe, our No. 2 idea is truly useful. Agency Terri & Sandy was behind this push for New York City barbershop Barba. Owner Xavier Cruz opened a virtual styling school in which he’s giving consumers free guided haircut training sessions through Zoom, so your loved ones don’t have to settle for shaggy manes. Barba opened the school with Billy Porter as its first student.
Quarancuts Virtual Hair School is open. First up? @theebillyporter Emmy Award winner, Tony winner and now... barber? Watch Xavier guide him as he gives his husband, Adam Porter-Smith @thesmithsociety a quarantine trim. You can be next! DM us for a complimentary session. A VERY special thanks to the team at @terri_and_sandy for doing an incredible job for the amazing creative.
1. Samantha Geloso: ‘Hey, We’re a Brand.’
Over the past few weeks we’ve seen many a heartfelt montage from brands, but this film from copywriter Samantha Geloso takes the piss out of them all by picking apart their familiar strategies. While it’s hard to fault the feelgood ads, this one provides some much-needed comic relief in these really crappy times.
