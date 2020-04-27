The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: April 27, 2020
Hello Creativity fans, this is Ann-Christine Diaz, Creativity Editor at Ad Age. Welcome to yet another week of pandemic-inspired Creativity.
5. Ireland Department of Justice and Equality: ‘Still Here,’ TBWA/Dublin
During the pandemic, victims of domestic violence are likely now even more at risk as they are potentially trapped at home with their abusers with nowhere to escape. A PSA from TBWA/Dublin for the Ireland Department of Justice and Equality illustrates the issue in this chilling spot about a FaceTime chat that gets really dark.
4. Burger King: ‘QR Whopper,’ David Sao Paulo
Burger King’s latest clever way to keep us occupied during the pandemic. In a campaign from David Sao Paulo, the chain has gamified its advertising by challenging users to catch a QR code that floats mysteriously in cryptic TV ads running in the States. Those who snap one up can nab free Whoppers through the BK app.
3. Kraft Peanut Butter: ‘Stick Together,’ Rethink
Small businesses are struggling to survive during the coronavirus crisis, so in Canada Kraft Peanut Butter is stepping up to help them by giving them its unused ad space in a campaign out of Rethink. The agency also helped the local businesses to create the ads running in that space. The campaign started on social media but also moved to broadcast in local markets.
2. Microsoft Sam: ‘Every Covid-19 Commercial is exactly the same,’
The latest creative commentary on the advertising cliches that have emerged during the pandemic. YouTube creator Microsoft Sam, aka Sean Haney, spliced together many of the overused techniques that have appeared in crisis-themed ads into one big fat supercut.
1. Fridays for Future: ‘Our House is on Fire,’ FF
Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future teamed with FF on this searing Earth Day ad that brought to life the young activist’s famous quote, “Our house is on fire.”
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.