The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: January 20, 2020
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. Norwegian Red Cross: ‘Father,’ Morgenstern, Oslo
This hilarious spot for the Norwegian Red Cross from agency Morgenstern turns the tables as we see a man in the throes of “labor.” But what he produces will surprise you.
4. Heineken: ‘Once James Bond, Always James Bond,’ Publicis Italy
Heineken delivered this fun-filled blockbuster promoting its tie-up with the upcoming James Bond film. Created out of Publicis Italy and directed by Smuggler’s Miles Jay, the ad follows actor Daniel Craig trying to be his normal self, but caught up in a world of intrigue because the world sees him only as Bond. What should really give him away: He orders a Heineken at the bar, not a martini.
3. Apple: ‘Daughter,’ TBWA\MAL
Apple celebrates the Chinese New Year with this heartfelt film about a single working mom and her fractured relationship with her mother. The nine-minute short will likely bring a tear to your eye. Also impressive: It was captured entirely on the iPhone 11 by feature director Ted Melfi and “Joker” cinematographer Laurence Sher.
2. Greenpeace: ‘Turtle Journey,’ Production: Aardman Animations
Usually the work of Aardman Animations makes us chuckle, but the company’s story for Greenpeace, about a turtle family coming to terms with the effects of climate change, will likely have you bawling. It features celebrity voices of Olivia Colman, David Harbour, Helen Mirren and others.
1. Comedy Central: ‘Awkwafina NYC 7 Train Takeover,’ Posterscope, Outfront Media
Usually the subway can be kind of a drag, but Awkwafina totally changed that experience for riders of New York City’s 7 train when she took over the stop announcements for a week. It was all to promote her new Comedy Central show, “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.”
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.