The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: July 17, 2020
Welcome to a live episode of the top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
Ad Age's Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz and Creativity Associate Editors I-Hsien Sherwood and Alexandra Jardine came together live from L.A., New York and London, respectively, to talk about the standout work of the past week, why it deserves the spotlight and what lessons it offers for the industry.
The discussion includes the latest surprises from Pornhub, Burger King, a bizarre stress reliever for the pandemic-weary ... and more.
5. Apple: Underdogs WFH
Yet another fine piece of dramedy from Apple. Last year, the brand debuted a riveting film, directed by Smuggler’s Mark Molloy, about scrappy office ‘Underdogs’ who band together to bring to life their innovative ideas—a round pizza box (something Apple has actually patented in real life). A new ad also directed by Molloy revisits the gang as they enter phase two of their project. But, this time they have to do all their creating while working from home.
4. Diageo: Johnnie Walker Paper Bottle, Pulpex Limited
Diageo announced that, beginning next year, Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky—at least some of it—will come packaged in a paper bottle. The idea was created out of Pulpex Limited, a new sustainable packaging company formed through a partnership between Diageo and venture management firm Pilot Lite. Other non-competing big brands like Unilever and PepsiCo have signed on to use the tech, which promises to preserve product quality and works across a spectrum of liquid products.
3. Promote Iceland: Let It Out, M&C Saatchi
As many of us still remain in lockdown limbo, our need for catharsis only grows. This strange tourism campaign from Promote Iceland and M&C Saatchi wants to help with that by inviting people to scream their brains out. People can record their screams on a dedicated site, and they will then be released out into the wilderness of Iceland via seven speakers placed around the country. Just a touch more fun than yelling into a pillow.
2. Pornhub: Big Package, Officer & Gentleman
Pornhub hands down has been one of the most inventive marketers during the pandemic and leveraging its own brand equity to convince people to keep safe while still having fun. Its latest effort however, from Madrid agency Officer & Gentleman, uses its platform to help small businesses hit hard during the crisis. The brand is offering them a “big package” consisting of 1 billion ad impressions on its site, which exceeds 120 million unique visitors every day. The agency will be creating custom ads for 100 companies of 100 people or fewer. Businesses can sign up to score their own ads at pornhubpackage.com.
1. Burger King: Cows’ Menu, We Believers
Burger King ads often feel like lightning—quick-fire reactions to pop culture that seem to come out of nowhere. But its latest move shows how much thought actually goes into its marketing. The brand, along with We Believers, is attempting to offset its contribution to that long-nagging environmental problem of cow farts and burps. BK and We Believers worked with scientists to rethink cow diets so that bovines would produce less methane. They found that by adding 100 grams of lemongrass leaves to a cow’s daily feed in its final four months of life would reduce its methane output by up to 33 percent.
That led to the creation of BK’s Reduced Methane Emissions Beef Whoppers, available for a limited time at five restaurants across the country. The brand is promoting the burger in an ad directed by Michel Gondry, and it’s hoping to scale up the idea so the environmentally-friendly beef can be more widely available—even outside of BK restaurants.
