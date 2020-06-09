The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: June 9, 2020
5. Ben & Jerry’s: ‘Dismantle White Supremacy’
Ben & Jerry’s put out a simple statement on Instagram declaring “We must dismantle white supremacy.” It was accompanied by a company letter listing four steps the country must take in order to do that, including a message to President Trump to disavow white supremacists and nationalist groups and not use Twitter to normalize their agendas.
4. McDonald’s: ‘Silent Video,’ Wieden + Kennedy Portland
McDonald’s, a historically conservative brand, stepped out with a silent video listing the names of African Americans killed in race-related acts of violence, including Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. The ad from Wieden+Kennedy New York also went hand-in-hand with the brand’s pledge to donate to the NAACP and the National Urban League.
3. L’Oréal: ‘Lessons of Worth with Viola Davis,’ McCann Paris
L’Oréal recently had been called out for being hypocritical following an Instagram post saying “Speaking Out is Worth It.” Model Munroe Bergdorf said the brand dropped her from a 2017 campaign after she had spoken out about systemic racism. That said, the brand last fall tapped actress Viola Davis as one of its key spokesmodels, and she recently appeared in this powerful ad about self-worth. Though it’s essentially a beauty spot directed at the brand’s female demographic, it also relays a broader, impactful message about equality during this time of racial strife.
2. Time Magazine: ‘Titus Kaphar Cover’
Time Magazine tapped American artist Titus Kaphar to create its haunting George Floyd cover, which illustrates a mother’s loss. When Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, he had called out, “Mama!” several times. In a poem published in the magazine, Kaphar wrote, of black mothers, “I want to be sure that she is seen. I want to be certain that her story is told. And so, this time America must hear her voice. This time America must believe her.”
1. NFL Players: ‘Black Lives Matter’
Last week NFL players came together to create this powerful video demanding that the league “condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people.” Players including Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley asked, “How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players? What will it take? For one of us to be murdered by police brutality?” The following day, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell came out with a response saying that the League was wrong in how it previously handled its players’ protests against racism and police brutality, opening up questions on whether it will be now OK for players to kneel during the national anthem and if Colin Kaepernick, the prominent face of Nike’s “Dream Crazy” campaign, will now have a chance to return to the NFL.
