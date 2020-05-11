The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: May 11, 2020
Welcome to the top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. Heinz: ‘Ketchup Puzzle,’ Rethink
Last week advertisers started to jump on the quarantine jigsaw puzzle trend. McDonald’s in Belgium created one featuring a burger, but Heinz and agency Rethink did one better in its jigsaw guaranteed to keep you occupied for many, many hours. Just like the ketchup, it’s all red.
4. L’Oreal: ‘Self-care, self-worth,’ McCann Paris
L’Oreal and McCann debuted a new spot starring Eva Longoria. We’re used to seeing the beauty brand’s ambassador in highly polished ads, but stuck at home like the rest of us, the actress touched up her own roots before the camera with L’Oreal hair dye in one of the most delightful surprises of quarantine time.
3. Benji Weinstein: ‘Join Meeting’
Some of the best work we’ve seen during the pandemic was made because creatives have had more time on their hands and were, frankly, bored. That’s how Smuggler director Benji Weinstein describes the inspiration for his hilarious short films about office life on lockdown, captured in the format of Zoom conference calls. Make sure to watch through all five for maximum laughs.
2. Potbelly: ‘Sanity Spots,’ In-house
Continuing in the funny vein is this simple idea from Potbelly Sandwich Shop that also addresses the plight of overtired and over-tasked parents. The chain turned its parking lot spots into havens for moms and dads who just want a bit of peace while they eat their sandwiches, kid-free.
1. The Lincoln Project: ‘Mourning in America’
Hal Riney’s classic political ad “Morning in America,” highlighting the success of the Reagan administration, takes a dark turn in this spot from conservative group the Lincoln Project. Riffing off the framework of the idyllic original, it paints a portrait of the country suffering from unemployment and mourning tens of thousands of lives lost due to the president’s incompetence in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. It succeeded, not surprisingly, in sending Trump on a Twitter tirade and driving record donations to the super PAC.
