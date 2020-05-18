The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: May 18, 2020
Welcome to the top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. Old Navy: "Noah Scalin Installation," The Martin Agency
Brands are getting more inventive in how they are announcing their support for those in need during the crisis. Old Navy, in its first campaign from the Martin Agency, tapped artist Noah Scalin to create a vibrant large-scale artwork out of 1,000 pieces of its clothing. The work highlights how the retailer is donating $30 million worth of clothing to those in need—including the items used in the art.
4. Ikea: "Fort Manual," Instinct
Ikea has been helping us make it through pandemic in the form of its familiar instruction manuals, from stay-home messages to meatball recipes. Now, in another idea out of Moscow agency Instinct, it’s teaching parents how to make forts out of Ikea goods so that kids will finally leave them alone.
3. Hotels.com: "Chaplain Obvious," ICF Next; CPB
As far as sweepstakes go, Hotels.com found a way to make them relevant to the pandemic by reaching out to engaged couples whose nuptials have been put on hold. In a campaign designed to alleviate the woes of a pair who expected to get married this summer, it’s promising them a virtual wedding presided over by "Chaplain Obvious." The newlyweds will also score $5,000 toward their future honeymoon, courtesy of Hotels.com.
2. CNN: "Facts First - Defeat, Spread," FIG
CNN and FIG continue their “Facts First” campaign reminding viewers to stick to just that as messages around the pandemic get more confusing as restrictions begin to relax around the country. The latest ads liken the spread of misinformation to the coronavirus and also take a direct dig at President Trump’s Twitter tirades.
1. Pedigree: 'Dogs on Zoom,' BBDO New York
At No. 1, a sweet, uplifting and useful idea from Pedigree and BBDO. Their new campaign is letting potential dog owners “interview” pooches for adoption over Zoom. For those that do make a match, Pedigree is covering the full adoption fee.
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.