The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on June 20, 2022.
The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about right now
Credit: Ad Age

This week: A major brand's job idea for modern-day grads, a popular show invades New York and a warning ahead of advertising's biggest fete.

5. Instagram: Make Good Art
Agency: CreativeX/Johannes Leonardo

It’s graduation season, when many young adults find themselves wondering, “What now?” A new spot from Instagram created out of Meta in-house agency CreativeX and Johannes Leonardo suggests a path that would not have been an obvious choice a decade ago—become a creator. The film features scenes of influencers doing the mesmerizing, often oddball things that attract attention on social media, all set to an inspiring, whimsical 2012 commencement speech by author Neil Gaiman, who urges grads to “Make good art.”

Cannes Lions 2022

4. HBO: 'Westworld' pops up in NYC
Agency: Giant Spoon

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere of “Westworld,” HBO sent its rebel robots to the streets of New York to take over duties for familiar street vendors, artists and musicians. The sprawling experiential event involved show-themed signage across the city. There were also partnerships with famous NYC retailers and restaurants including Joe Coffee, Magnolia Bakery and Sigmund’s Pretzels involving food carts manned by “Westworld”-style androids—off-kilter mannerisms and all. The experience culminated in an immersive performance on the Highline on June 18 by “dancers” who turned out to be not quite human. 

Credit: Westworld

3. Wendy’s: Camden makeover
Agency: VMLY&R London

Wendy’s mascot just got a makeover. To celebrate the opening of its new restaurant in Camden, North London, the fast feeder gave its pigtailed icon a trio of daring new ‘dos fitting with the neighborhood’s history as home to musicians and artists—it had been Amy Winehouse's stomping ground, for example. The campaign will continue on social media, where fans can vote on their favorite style. The winner will become the permanent look for the mascot at the Camden store. 

 

 

 

 

Credit: Wendy's

2. TimeTo: Where do you draw the line?
Agency: Lucky Generals

Back in 2019, industry organization TimeTo along with agency Lucky Generals delivered a cautionary campaign warning Cannes Lions delegates of the sexual harassment dangers that come with all the revelry. Now that the festival is back, TimeTo returns to remind attendees that such risks remain.

It’s re-releasing the original film from the campaign, featuring a woman whose colleague forces his way into her cab, suggesting a night cap, while new social elements play on people’s pent-up excitement to be back to real life. They feature lines such as “It’s been 3 years since I’ve seen you in a bikini if you don’t count Instagram.”

Credit: timeTo

1. UNHCR: Uprooted
Agency: Don’t Panic/Stink Films

While the ad world this week will be focused on who will be winning this year’s Big Lions, this hard-hitting message from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refuges (UNHCR) is a reminder of the terrors still gripping refugees of Ukraine, as well as other displaced individuals all around the world. A film starring a cast of real refugees artfully dramatizes the PTSD they endure, even when they’re safely away from war zones, while in accompanying videos, those "actors" recount the real-world horrors that inspired the film. 

 

 

 

