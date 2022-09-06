The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now

This week: celebrity family dynamics, a bizarre marriage proposal, fashion with "purpose" and more.
We can’t get enough of the funny celebrity family dynamics of Sirius XM’s “Home of Sirius XM” campaign from Translation. The effort debuted last year and imagines different stars on the platform living together under one roof, similar to Nissan’s long-running Heisman House. This year’s season sees Conan O’Brien, Brad Paisley, Alanis Morissette, Alice Cooper and others bantering and bunking together to promote SiriusXM’s varied lineup of content, from music to podcasts.
With Serena Williams on the verge of retirement, brands came out to celebrate the tennis legend. Nike waited until Friday night, after her final U.S. Open match, to honor her with this ad. It cut together scenes charting her historic career and featured a voiceover from Zendaya praising Williams'; unstoppable drive and impact on sport: “She didn’t change who she was—and that changed everything, for all of us,” Zendaya says in the final line.
Wedding-themed campaigns are trending right now, but this is the weirdest we’ve seen all year. To promote its Hard Dew extension, Mtn Dew is reaching out to its most passionate fans to find out who loves it enough to marry it. The brand is seeking proposals from Hard Dew lovers and the person who proves most worthy will win a free trip to Vegas to wed a can of the stuff. They’ll get a two-day bash in Sin City, a $1,000 prize plus a supply of Hard Dew. Ad Age was told the nuptials aren’t legally binding, so married entrants shouldn’t have concerns about violating polygamy laws.
During last week's MTV Video Music Awards, Instacart debuted its biggest-ever brand campaign to get younger shoppers to increase their basket sizes. The campaign, created by Droga5, included a fantastical spot about Lizzo’s shopping list. The more intriguing part of the effort, though, was what the brand sent down the red carpet during the awards ceremony, with the help of “Saturday Night Live” star Chloe Fineman. Working with fashion brand Threeasfour, Instacart created a bizarre sleeping bag-like dress that had a purpose: it helped Fineman sneak prohibited snacks into the show.
Simple and smart. Cutting through the clutter of Labor Day sales, shoe brand Red Wing decided not to have one. The company proudly declared that none of its products would be discounted during the holiday. Rather, 100% of the day’s profits would go to benefit the country’s laborers, via donations to various organizations benefiting groups such as veterans and under-represented groups in construction.