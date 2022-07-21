Top 5 food and beverage marketing ideas you need to know about now

3. Taste you can smell

In a literal sense, we taste with our mouths. And in a figurative sense, it’s also often said we taste with our eyes. And technically, we also taste with our noses. Why not then design a system for all three?

That’s what a company called Air Up said it has been doing to much success in its native Germany since 2019, and its invention is now available in the U.S. The product is a reusable bottle, designed around a system of scented flavor discs that snap onto its lid, and a bottle shape that facilitates a way to turn ordinary water (or seltzer) into the sensation of flavored water as the user sips—only, without the calories, sugars and ingredients pre-flavored beverages may also include. The discs last for what the company says is about a gallon's worth of scented drinking. The system (available online at $49.99 for a starter-kit bottle and $7.99 for a 3-pack of replacement scent discs that come in a variety of flavors, or more technically, aromas) is supported by a campaign from agencies Tres Bien (creative) and Derris (communications) that launched online last month.