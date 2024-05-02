This week, we look at some of the latest noteworthy campaigns in the food and beverage space, including a few celebrity appearances and one chain capitalizing on another’s social media misstep.
The top 5 food and beverage marketing ideas to know about right now
5. Hellmann’s sustainable sneakers
For years, Hellmann’s has focused on reducing food waste. In its latest campaign, Hellmann’s Canada created a sneaker to raise awareness about how much money Canadians waste in food each year.
Created with Italy-based sustainable fashion brand ID.Eight and Ogilvy Canada, the “1352: Refreshed Sneakers” are made from common food waste items including corn, mushrooms, apples, grapes and other items. The name and price tag of the sneakers refer to the $1,352 in Canadian dollars the average Canadian household wastes in food each year. Though the sneakers are not for sale, the brand sent them to 10 streetwear and lifestyle influencers who resonate with Gen Z.
4. Hennessy’s new recipe
With cognac battling a sales slide, Hennessy has turned to a new agency (Wieden+Kennedy), and a new message focused on its versatility as a cocktail ingredient. “Made for More” shows Hennessy drinks assembled in unusual settings and in unusual ways, such as at an art gallery where a garnish is plucked from a women’s hat, or at a croquet match where a drink is shaken on a rumbling lawnmower hood. The ads star U.S. singer-actress Teyana Taylor and British actor Damson Idris. Hennessy for years had run Droga5 ads spotlighting diverse pioneers in a campaign known variously as “Never Stop Never Settle” or “Wild Rabbit.”
3. The Voice of
God Arby’s
If you didn't know, Ving Rhames has been the narrator of Arby’s commercials for the last 10 years. Rhames made his first on-camera appearance for the chain in its recent campaign. In the spot from Fallon, Rhames climbs out of the TV to grab a guy who disses the fast-food chain, saying that no one has eaten there in a while. “Arby’s food is next level,” Rhames says, taking a sandwich from inside the TV and feeding it to the skeptic. The spot advertised Arby’s Free Sandwich Month. Throughout April, Arby’s Rewards members received one digital deal every Monday for one free sandwich.
2. Miller Lite reopens a classic
Even when viewed alongside other retro advertising, “Tastes Great, Less Filling,” is a heavyweight. But to be certain Gen Z doesn’t dismiss the classic debate as Boomer nonsense, a new Miller Lite campaign from Leo Burnett Chicago adds a new character, played by Luke Wilson, who points out the absurdity of the premise. Wilson, who also provides most of the laughs in the new series, is meant to serve as the voice of the Miller Lite drinker. He stars alongside Miller Lite “All-Stars” JJ Watt and Reggie Miller in the first ad, known as “Suite.” Mia Hamm, Jorge Posada and David Ortiz are on tap for future work for the resurgent Molson Coors-owned brand.
1. Shake Shack turns Chick-fil-A’s loss into a win
For months, a Southern California Chick-fil-A employee and TikToker named Miri posted about her employee meal and reviewed new menu items. Rather than lean into the organic love, Chick-fil-A instead asked her to stop posting, saying that she had violated a rule in the employee handbook. Miri’s fans were stunned. “Who’s in their marketing! BIG MISS! I literally planned to go get a drink soon because of you!” one fan posted.
Shake Shack swooped in, partnering with Miri on two TikToks that feature its Chicken Shack sandwich, with plenty of plugs that the sandwiches are antibiotic-free and available on Sundays. Shake Shack also gave customers a free chicken sandwich every Sunday in April with a $10 order with the promo code ChickenSunday.
“Ooop! CFA dropped the bag and Shake Shack grabbed it. Love to see it love this for our girl,” reads one comment.