The top 5 TikTok trends of the year so far

For TikTok, the first half of 2024 was rocky, to say the least. The social platform kicked off the year with a fierce licensing dispute with Universal Music Group, which led songs from popular artists such as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish to be removed from TikTok until the two companies reached an agreement in May. And President Joe Biden signed a bill in April that would ban TikTok in the U.S. if its parent company, ByteDance, doesn’t sell the platform to a U.S. company (which ByteDance has so far said it refuses to do).

Despite the legal and political turmoil swirling TikTok, the platform has maintained its power as a driving force behind pop culture trends and the rise of new internet stars. Gen Z also remains fiercely loyal to the platform even in the face of calls for its ban, with 57% of 18-to-24-year-olds saying they oppose that bill in a recent Harvard CAPS Harris Poll. And just under two-thirds (64%) of Gen Zers scroll through TikTok on a daily basis, according to an Ad Age-Harris Poll, compared to just 33% of millennials, 24% of Gen Xers and 5% of Baby Boomers who say they use the platform each day.

Below are five of the biggest TikTok trends that have emerged on the platform and spilled over into pop culture thus far in 2024.