Special Report: Hottest Brands

Duolingo's savvy social strategy helped the brand attract a surge of users

Duolingo is one of Ad Age’s 2022 Hottest Brands for building buzz with creative marketing
By Maia Vines. Published on July 11, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
America's Hottest Brands 2022
Credit: Duolingo

This year marks a decade since the launch of Duolingo, now the most popular language app in the world with over 1.2 billion users and more than 38 languages to choose from—the latest addition was Haitian Creole.

See America's Hottest Brands

20 brands that are having a moment
Click here

Along with Duolingo's three learning platforms, Duolingo, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo English Test, the company’s expansion to podcasts and live global events, where users can have conversations with other learners and earn points, have led to subscription bookings totaling $225 million last year. Users and non-users alike recognize Duolingo’s mascot, a talking multilingual green owl named Duo, across social channels.

“We create a narrative that develops the personalities of our character and people tend to relate to them and really connect with the characters that way,” said Emmanuel Orssaud, global head of marketing.

Duolingo’s social strategies have helped the brand attract a surge of new users to its services, most notably on TikTok, where #duolingo has accumulated more than 1.2 billion views.

@duolingo Listen…you’re only playin’ yourself 🧢 #cap #run #bescared #comedy #duolingo ♬ original sound - Ladainian Howard

“Duolingo is very much built around experimentation and allowing creative freedom for the teams to be able to experiment and that's why I think we have been so successful on TikTok; we really posted from a very authentic point of view,” said Orssaud.

One notable creative campaign launched amid the season 2 premiere for Netflix's “Emily in Paris" last December offered a free Duolingo Plus subscription—now rebranded to Super Duolingo—to anyone named Emily.

Credit: Duolingo

See America's Hottest Brands

20 brands that are having a moment
Click here

In this article:

Maia Vines

Maia Vines covers marketing and business news as an Ad Age intern. She previously covered consumer markets, such as retail and restaurants.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

America's Hottest Brands 2022

America's Hottest Brands 2022
'Stranger Things' is helping Netflix hit new records

'Stranger Things' is helping Netflix hit new records
Enter The Sandbox: Brands test their mettle in Web3 playground

Enter The Sandbox: Brands test their mettle in Web3 playground
How Emily Zugay’s logos helped brands wade into TikTok

How Emily Zugay’s logos helped brands wade into TikTok
Amid pump-price trauma, GasBuddy is a friend indeed

Amid pump-price trauma, GasBuddy is a friend indeed
How Quinta Brunson went from creator to sitcom star

How Quinta Brunson went from creator to sitcom star
Elden Ring sold more than 13 million copies in its first month

Elden Ring sold more than 13 million copies in its first month

Why Hoka is racing ahead of its sneaker rivals

Why Hoka is racing ahead of its sneaker rivals