Duolingo's savvy social strategy helped the brand attract a surge of users

Along with Duolingo's three learning platforms, Duolingo, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo English Test, the company’s expansion to podcasts and live global events, where users can have conversations with other learners and earn points, have led to subscription bookings totaling $225 million last year. Users and non-users alike recognize Duolingo’s mascot, a talking multilingual green owl named Duo, across social channels.

“We create a narrative that develops the personalities of our character and people tend to relate to them and really connect with the characters that way,” said Emmanuel Orssaud, global head of marketing.

Duolingo’s social strategies have helped the brand attract a surge of new users to its services, most notably on TikTok, where #duolingo has accumulated more than 1.2 billion views.