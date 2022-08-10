Meagan Funt led the campaign for TikTok's first crowdsourced movie

Funt also helped launch a Chipotle-themed makeup collection for e.l.f. including limited-edition products. The campaign generated 200 million social impressions and garnered unsolicited celebrity endorsements. “When you are on the e.l.f. x Movers+Shakers rocket ship, there is no limit to innovation, disruption, and pure potential. It is an honor to be part of this team's star power,” said Funt.

Introducing Ad Age's 2022 Leading Women

This past year, Funt led the initiative to launch e.l.f.’s Crypto Cosmetics NFT collection, Ne.l.f.Ts. All 9 Ne.l.f.Ts sold out in nine minutes.

“I am so excited and energized by the ever-changing landscape and constantly-evolving ecosystem this industry has to offer,” said Funt. “In everything I do, I want to create, innovate and always lead with meaning and purpose.”