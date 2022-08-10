Special Report: Leading Women

Meagan Funt led the campaign for TikTok's first crowdsourced movie

The Movers+Shakers account manager is an Ad Age Rising Star 2022
By Maia Vines. Published on August 10, 2022.
Credit: Courtesy

Ad Age Rising Star is an extension of Ad Age Leading Women. The honor recognizes those just making their mark on the advertising, marketing and media world, showing the promise of great leadership in less than three years at their current company.

Movers+Shakers’ account manager Meagan Funt joined the agency as an account coordinator in November 2020. The California native has led campaigns including “Big Mood Big e.l.f.ing City,” the first-ever crowdsourced TikTok movie, providing an opportunity for fans to co-star in and co-write a movie. The production promoted a new product, Power Grip Primer, and propelled it to become e.l.f.’s best-seller of the season and the No. 2 primer in cosmetics.

Funt also helped launch a Chipotle-themed makeup collection for e.l.f. including limited-edition products. The campaign generated 200 million social impressions and garnered unsolicited celebrity endorsements. “When you are on the e.l.f. x Movers+Shakers rocket ship, there is no limit to innovation, disruption, and pure potential. It is an honor to be part of this team's star power,” said Funt.

This past year, Funt led the initiative to launch e.l.f.’s Crypto Cosmetics NFT collection, Ne.l.f.Ts. All 9 Ne.l.f.Ts sold out in nine minutes. 

“I am so excited and energized by the ever-changing landscape and constantly-evolving ecosystem this industry has to offer,” said Funt. “In everything I do, I want to create, innovate and always lead with meaning and purpose.”

Maia Vines

Maia Vines covers marketing and business news as an Ad Age intern. She previously covered consumer markets, such as retail and restaurants.

View all articles by this author
Alyssa Bush helped bring Molson Coors to the metaverse

‘Family, hustle and community’ play an integral role in Eno Oduok's identity

Phoebe Sloane and Huei Yin Wong are supporting women in creativity

Highlighting female and minority voices, Allison Wolf creates a sense of belonging for clients and colleagues

Introducing Leading Women Ecuador’s class of 2022

Introducing Leading Women Mexico’s class of 2022

Goldman Sachs CMO Fiona Carter to be honored at Ad Age’s Leading Women luncheon

Ad Age Leading Women 2022

