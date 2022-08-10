Ad Age Rising Star is an extension of Ad Age Leading Women. The honor recognizes those just making their mark on the advertising, marketing and media world, showing the promise of great leadership in less than three years at their current company.
Meagan Funt led the campaign for TikTok's first crowdsourced movie
Movers+Shakers’ account manager Meagan Funt joined the agency as an account coordinator in November 2020. The California native has led campaigns including “Big Mood Big e.l.f.ing City,” the first-ever crowdsourced TikTok movie, providing an opportunity for fans to co-star in and co-write a movie. The production promoted a new product, Power Grip Primer, and propelled it to become e.l.f.’s best-seller of the season and the No. 2 primer in cosmetics.
Funt also helped launch a Chipotle-themed makeup collection for e.l.f. including limited-edition products. The campaign generated 200 million social impressions and garnered unsolicited celebrity endorsements. “When you are on the e.l.f. x Movers+Shakers rocket ship, there is no limit to innovation, disruption, and pure potential. It is an honor to be part of this team's star power,” said Funt.
Introducing Ad Age's 2022 Leading Women
This past year, Funt led the initiative to launch e.l.f.’s Crypto Cosmetics NFT collection, Ne.l.f.Ts. All 9 Ne.l.f.Ts sold out in nine minutes.
“I am so excited and energized by the ever-changing landscape and constantly-evolving ecosystem this industry has to offer,” said Funt. “In everything I do, I want to create, innovate and always lead with meaning and purpose.”