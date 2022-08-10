Ad Age Rising Star is an extension of Ad Age Leading Women. The honor recognizes those just making their mark on the advertising, marketing and media world, showing the promise of great leadership in less than three years at their current company.
‘Family, hustle and community’ play an integral role in Eno Oduok's identity
Eno Oduok confidently and rightfully calls herself a rising star. She is the founder of Naija Comm, a global space for Nigerian creatives that has been featured in Forbes and Business Insider. She’s the first content and editorial strategist for Wieden+Kennedy. And she’s been honored in the Forbes 30 under 30 list in the media and youngest categories. She did all of that at age 23.
A multidisciplinary creative and community advocate, she has contributed to impactful initiatives through PR, marketing and campaigns for AMC Networks, Wieden+Kennedy and The Creative Collective NYC. Notably, she has collaborated with HBO to amplify its documentary “The Legend of the Underground.”
Introducing Ad Age's 2022 Leading Women
“I am a first-generation Nigerian-American, Black woman and Houston native. Family, hustle, and community play an integral role in my identity and how I navigate this world every day,” said Oduok. “To me, this award means women have always been stars and to continue dreaming big because the sky's the limit. In the future, I want to accomplish things that seem impossible, change narratives and shatter stigmas and reshape generational cycles.”