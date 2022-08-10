‘Family, hustle and community’ play an integral role in Eno Oduok's identity

A multidisciplinary creative and community advocate, she has contributed to impactful initiatives through PR, marketing and campaigns for AMC Networks, Wieden+Kennedy and The Creative Collective NYC. Notably, she has collaborated with HBO to amplify its documentary “The Legend of the Underground.”

Introducing Ad Age's 2022 Leading Women

“I am a first-generation Nigerian-American, Black woman and Houston native. Family, hustle, and community play an integral role in my identity and how I navigate this world every day,” said Oduok. “To me, this award means women have always been stars and to continue dreaming big because the sky's the limit. In the future, I want to accomplish things that seem impossible, change narratives and shatter stigmas and reshape generational cycles.”