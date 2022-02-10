Ad Age’s Leading Women 2022 nominations are open

Ad Age has recognized and celebrated women in the advertising and marketing industry for decades.

The past year has seen significant milestones for female leaders, with multiple women elevated to senior appointments across agencies, brands and tech. We also finally saw more industry acknowledgment of issues affecting women such as fertility and menopause benefits—even as families struggled with the challenges of childcare and homeschooling during the pandemic. And now, it’s time once again for Ad Age to honor some of the best female leaders with the Leading Women awards.

This year, Leading Women is going global, expanding beyond the U.S. and Europe to reflect the growing international scope of senior roles. Many senior women now also have responsibilities that stretch across borders, as remote working and technology allows executives to connect internationally.

Enter the 2022 Leading Women Awards at AdAge.com/LeadingWomenAwards.

Ad Age will honor female executives who empower teams, build relationships, drive business results, advocate for diversity and inclusion, take risks and serve as catalysts for change.