Special Report: Leading Women

Ad Age’s Leading Women 2022 nominations are open

Our annual list of female leaders goes global to reflect the growing international scope of roles
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on February 10, 2022.
Introducing Leading Women Mexico's class of 2021
aa_lw2022_queen_3x2.png
Credit: iStock

Ad Age has recognized and celebrated women in the advertising and marketing industry for decades.

The past year has seen significant milestones for female leaders, with multiple women elevated to senior appointments across agencies, brands and tech. We also finally saw more industry acknowledgment of issues affecting women such as fertility and menopause benefits—even as families struggled with the challenges of childcare and homeschooling during the pandemic. And now, it’s time once again for Ad Age to honor some of the best female leaders with the Leading Women awards.

This year, Leading Women is going global, expanding beyond the U.S. and Europe to reflect the growing international scope of senior roles. Many senior women now also have responsibilities that stretch across borders, as remote working and technology allows executives to connect internationally.

Enter the 2022 Leading Women Awards at AdAge.com/LeadingWomenAwards.

Ad Age will honor female executives who empower teams, build relationships, drive business results, advocate for diversity and inclusion, take risks and serve as catalysts for change.

More on female leadership
Women named to multiple top roles across the ad industry
Ad Age Staff
Agencies offer fertility and menopause benefits to attract talent
Alexandra Jardine
Ad Age Leading Women U.S. and Europe 2021

Entries are now being accepted at AdAge.com/LeadingWomenAwards with early-bird pricing of $225 per entry available until Feb. 17. Entrants can be nominated by others or may nominate themselves. Leading Women nominees do not have to hold C-suite roles, as Ad Age will recognize women across various career stages in the industry. For a look at recent honorees, see Ad Age’s Leading Women 2021 and Women to Watch 2020 lists.

Winners will be notified in April and announced in our May 16 edition and online at adage.com. They will also be honored at our Ad Age Leading Women event in August, details of which will be announced soon.

Enter the 2022 Leading Women Awards at AdAge.com/LeadingWomenAwards.

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

