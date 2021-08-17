Special Report: Leading Women

Ingrid Otero-Smart is the Ad Age Leading Women keynote speaker

The industry trailblazer bought the majority stake of Casanova/McCann in 2020
Published on August 17, 2021.
Introducing Leading Women Argentina's class of 2021

Ad Age is pleased to announce Ingrid Otero-Smart as keynote speaker at the Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards on Sept. 13.

Otero-Smart began her career in Puerto Rico at McCann Erickson. She is now president and CEO of Casanova/McCann, a California-based multicultural ad agency. In 2020, she bought the majority stake in Casanova/McCann from Interpublic Group, which continues to hold a minority stake in the agency.

During the event, Otero-Smart will share lessons from her trailblazing career, including what it was like to acquire the majority stake in the agency during the pandemic. Over the years, Otero-Smart has worked with clients including Nestlé, Chevrolet, California Lottery, MillerCoors, GlaxoSmithKline, Ikea, Denny's, U.S. Postal Service and Disneyland.

She is a founding member, past president and former board member of the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, now known as the Hispanic Marketing Council. 

The Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards, now in its second year, will be held virtually on Sept. 13. The event includes panel discussions on how people across the industry can take action to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion in marketing and within organizations.

Other leaders participating in the conference include Jaci Hays, chief operations officer of Faze Clan, and Sophie Kelly, senior VP of whiskeys at Diageo North America.

The event also features a conversation with this year’s Vanguard Award winner, Jerri DeVard, and an awards ceremony recognizing the 2021 Ad Age Leading Women honorees.

Want your team to attend? Take 20% off the ticket price when you buy three or more tickets.

