How Gamefam's Alli Guglielmino launched branded games and concerts in the metaverse

From Barbie’s Dreamhouse to Saweetie’s Super Bowl stage, Alli Guglielmino is building big things in the metaverse.
As senior VP of growth at Gamefam, Guglielmino has launched branded games on Roblox including Sonic Speed Simulator (Sega), Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon (Mattel) and Hot Wheels Open World (Mattel), while organizing virtual concert performances by the Chainsmokers, 24kGoldn and Saweetie. The latter's Intuit-presented show was an official part of the NFL's Super Bowl LVII programming.
Though the gaming world has long been male-dominated, that wasn’t the challenge Guglielmino had in mind when she came to Gamefam two years ago from Food52, where she was VP of strategic partnerships. Prior to that, she was on the agency side at Fullscreen, which is now part of Warner Bros Discovery ad sales. “I just wanted to come and do something really exciting, something that people haven’t really had the chance to do yet,” she said. “I wanted to try something out of my comfort zone.”
Sonic Speed Simulator—the No. 1 Roblox branded game of all time, according to Gamefam—was a project in which Guglielmino took particular pride: Not only was the game a big hit in the Roblox community, but an integration with Netflix, which released its Sonic Prime series in concert with the game, was also the first of its kind. “I really love being able to bring campaigns to people that make them happy,” Guglielmino said.
Guglielmino’s leadership helped to drive a 35% revenue increase for Gamefam in 2023 on top of 275% growth the year before, the company said. Within the company, she leads the “Women of Gamefam” and employee events groups. And at home in Venice, California, she’s on the board of her son’s elementary school and a coach for his Little League team.