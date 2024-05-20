How Diana Frost keeps Kraft Heinz’s brands top of mind for consumers

For Diana Frost, 2023 was a busy year—one that included a global campaign, the creation of new food technology and a brush with Taylor Swift.

In June, as chief growth officer for Kraft Heinz North America, Frost oversaw the launch of Heinz’s first global campaign that focused on irrational fan love for the beans and ketchup brand. The creative featured scenes of fans swiping hotel mini ketchup bottles and smuggling tins of beans through airport security.

In the fall, Kraft Heinz jumped on the “seemingly ranch” Taylor Swift trend when a photo of the pop star at a football game showed a lone chicken nugget with a dollop of ketchup and what looked like ranch.

Within 48 hours, Kraft Heinz had made “Seemingly Ranch”—a mix of ketchup and ranch—real.

On the technology side, Frost’s team helped create the Heinz Remix, a digital sauce dispenser that allows consumers to mix condiments into new flavors. The company’s 360Crisp technology rolled out in the fall, allowing consumers to microwave a Lunchables grilled cheese that would be crispy on the outside and melted on the inside.

“Grilled Cheesies was the first product, but you’ll see a whole pipeline of products that build on this technology,” Frost said. “We’re going to use this in so many places, which is convenient for parents, but easy for kids too.”

In January 2024, Frost was promoted to global chief growth officer for Kraft Heinz.