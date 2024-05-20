How Donna Tweeten helped Hy-Vee score with Caitlin Clark and Patrick Mahomes

What advice would you give your younger self?

I would tell little Donna that she needs to not worry about all her insecurities and all of her struggles with self-doubt. Because that level of insecurity and self-doubt was actually the thing that would fuel you.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

Personally, I never wanted to get married, and I never wanted to have children. And I got married, and I have five kids. So that was very risky for me. Professionally, I never wanted to leave the agency business. I thought it was very risky for me to go work for a corporation. But in terms of projects, or initiatives or acquisitions or anything that I’ve been a part of within Hy-Vee, I just I don’t see them as risks. I always just see it as opportunity.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

I would be an independent filmmaker and producer. I love storytelling through motion pictures and sound, I love the process of filmmaking. I love the movie experience—the art of it all, as a consumer and as a maker.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

It starts with education. And by that, I mean educating about the need and the benefits for inclusiveness and diversity in the workplace. Specifically in boardrooms, you must absolutely have varying perspective, based on someone’s innate or environmental experiences. You have to have that in the decision-making room for the overall health of your organization. I don’t believe that organizations today can be successful in terms of their growth and their financial health unless they have that diverse representation, that diverse opinion, that diverse voice.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

I think AI will help us in the optimization of campaigns, I think it will help us in exploring lead generation, it will help me specifically when it comes to problem-solving and decision-making, because AI is going to provide a lot more data for you to make a better, more sound decision. At the raw center of creativity—which to me is about collaboration—I don’t think AI will succeed as much as people would like. I think ideation is still best in its human form.