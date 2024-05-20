How Donna Tweeten helped Hy-Vee score with Caitlin Clark and Patrick Mahomes

Donna Tweeten was into Caitlin Clark before it was cool. The superstar basketball player was a sophomore in high school seven years ago when Tweeten, now president of innovative grocery chain Hy-Vee, first came across her on a tip from her teenage son. Both Hy-Vee and Clark call West Des Moines, Iowa, home.
When NIL advertising started in 2021, Tweeten insisted that the chain sign Clark. (Hy-Vee similarly signed Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce early in their pro careers). Now that Clark’s gone pro, Hy-Vee has extended the deal by three years.
“There was no crystal ball large enough to ever imagine what would happen to her,” said Tweeten. “We knew she was going to be a great brand ambassador for us. I didn’t know just how great.”
Tweeten has made some big plays herself. The former agency executive in 2022 became the first woman elected president at Hy-Vee, a role that had traditionally gone to the CEO and/or chairman, in an industry long dominated by males. “I set my sights on wanting to become the highest-ranking female in the company,” said Tweeten, who joined the grocer in 2006. “I wanted to be in that position from a decision-making and power standpoint to have other women join, to my right and to my left, at the table in the boardroom.”
Most recently, Tweeten oversaw the launch of Hy-Vee RedMedia, a retail media network helping brands target consumers. RedMedia differs from rivals in an approach to service that Tweeten learned in the agency world. “I spent 22-plus years working in ad agencies. I knew how to treat [CPGs] like clients, and I knew that was going to take exceptional service, specifically on the performance measurement side of things," she said.