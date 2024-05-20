How Haley Rosen leads the women’s sports movement with hype

Haley Rosen, the founder and CEO of Just Women’s Sports, “leads with hype, not guilt.”

“As a brand we’ve always pushed that we’re not going to guilt people into making this a big business,” said Rosen, a former soccer pro. “We have to show them just how freaking dope it is, and it is—it’s exciting and it’s the pinnacle of athleticism.”

These days the door to the world of women’s sports has been kicked wide open with the rise of stars such as the athletes in the 2024 WNBA rookie class, including Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Women’s soccer, with the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics and the popularity of the NWSL in the U.S., is on the rise. Rosen predicts that women’s volleyball will be another area for growth and attention.

The interest in women athletes is reflected in the growth of Just Women’s Sports, Rosen's social media-first sports media brand that reaches 80 million fans a month across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and other platforms. In 2023, Just Women’s Sports’ audience grew 148%, and revenue increased 48%, according to the media company.

During March Madness this year, Just Women’s Sports generated almost 200 million impressions across its digital properties, Rosen said. And the majority of the media brand’s audience, about 75%, is under the age of 34, she said.

“We need to take this window of opportunity and turn it into something really special,” Rosen said. Just Women’s Sports has brought brands to the games, too, including work with Ally, Nike, Grubhub, State Farm and Delta.

For Rosen, this is just the beginning of the creation of a media ecosystem around women’s sports.

“Our guiding light for this year is we think we’ve done a good job of raising the visibility for women’s sports,” Rosen said, “and we think the next step for us as an industry is to make women’s sports 365 days a year 24/7.”