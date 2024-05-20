The Knot’s Jenny Lewis is revitalizing online wedding planning

Jenny Lewis became The Knot’s chief marketing officer during an era of unprecedented demand in the wedding industry. Pandemic lockdowns drove widespread wedding cancellations and postponements in 2020 and 2021. Brides and grooms returned en masse in the years that followed, ready for more bouquet tosses and champagne toasts per capita than ever before.

After seven years at Uber, Lewis joined The Knot in March 2022 and was spearheading the online wedding planning company’s rebrand by July 2023. The rebrand was meant to differentiate The Knot from the rest of the market, which was becoming increasingly saturated, company spokesperson said. Lewis led her team to roll out the brand’s first-ever integrated marketing campaign, with an ad titled “Free Celebration from Expectation.”

The campaign has driven strong year-over-year growth in signups. In the first quarter of 2024, The Knot had its highest number of quarterly couple signups since 2019, according to a company spokesperson.

Since joining The Knot Worldwide as CMO, Lewis has also become the president of both The Bump and The Bash, The Knot Worldwide’s parenting website and event planning platform, respectively.