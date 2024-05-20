Pocket.watch’s Julia Moonves is pioneering Gen Alpha marketing strategies for brands from Lego to Mattel

Until videos of tween girls flooding Sephora and Ulta Beauty in search of expensive skincare products set off debates across social media earlier this year, most marketers weren’t actively considering the role of Gen Alpha—the age cohort born from 2010 to 2024—in their marketing strategies.

But Julia Moonves, senior VP of advertising sales & brand partnerships at kids and family media studio pocket.watch, has been paving the way for brands to connect with Gen Alpha (and their largely millennial parents) for years. Since joining pocket.watch in 2018, Moonves has built the digital content studio’s brand partnerships and ad sales from the ground up and expanded the company far beyond its initial handful of “kidfluencer” partnerships.

Moonves has worked closely with social platforms, creators, advertisers and legal experts to develop pocket.watch’s media business, which now links major brands including Nintendo, Paramount, Lego and Netflix to Gen Alpha audiences through COPPA-compliant paid media, gaming and metaverse integrations, connected TV spots and partnerships with Gen Alpha influencers such as Ryan Kaji of “Ryan’s World.”

In 2023, Moonves brokered a yearlong brand deal between Kaji and Nintendo that generated over 5 million views for Nintendo franchises such as “Super Mario” and “Kirby”—a partnership Nintendo quickly renewed for 2024. She also struck an advertising partnership with Mattel that granted pocket.watch exclusive control over the ads that appear on YouTube channels for more than 80 Mattel properties, such as Barbie, Hot Wheels and Thomas & Friends. And pocket.watch is one of very few companies, alongside Disney and Nickelodeon, granted access to ad inventory on the YouTube Kids platform.