Babylist’s Lee Anne Grant is growing the online baby registry

What advice would you give to your younger self?

You don’t need to have a “what’s next” mentality. When am I getting promoted? Where am I going to live? Slow down and cherish the journey. You’ll end up in the right place for you, eventually.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

The biggest risk I’ve taken aligns closely with the majority of my career—working with startups and starting my own company.

Each venture presents its own unique challenges and opportunities, but I continuously learn and grow alongside the companies as they build and develop. It’s a journey marked by uncertainty and excitement, but the experience has been incredibly rewarding, shaping me both personally and professionally.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

It would be challenging but exciting to try running a local, predictable business. Airport parking garages or parking lots to me seem ideal: stable, operationally sound, fun marketing opportunities, and (hopefully!) low stress.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

1. Establish mentorship and sponsorship programs to support their advancement. 2. Create better cultures, which means being supportive, kind, respectful and flexible in work hours and location. 3. Pay them more!

How will AI impact your job in the future?

Every job in the future will be affected by AI, and the only way to stand out or not be affected by this is to be great with people.

AI continues to transform the way we understand and interact with our audience. So embracing these technologies is essential for staying competitive in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. It’s crucial that we stay informed about the latest advancements, invest in the right tools and talent, and continuously explore how we can leverage these technologies.