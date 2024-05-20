Special Report: Leading Women

Babylist’s Lee Anne Grant is growing the online baby registry

Chief growth officer is among Ad Age’s Leading Women 2024
By Phoebe Bain. Published on May 20, 2024.
Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

Lee Anne Grant

Credit: Babylist

At its core, Lee Anne Grant sees her job as the chief growth officer at Babylist as helping expecting parents figure out what the company is and informing them about how to build their online baby registries so their community can celebrate the new baby’s arrival with them.

“I’m focused on building the Babylist brand through social and content experiences, and getting more people to know about and use our product, specifically for this very life-stage focused audience, which can be hard to target,” Grant said.

Since Grant joined Babylist in May 2020, Babylist’s website viewership has increased significantly—it now reaches nearly 10 million unique users a month, according to a brand spokesperson. Babylist’s social media engagement has also grown during her tenure. The company now has more than 2.6 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Pinterest.

Grant is also the founder, advisor and investor at Venus Advisory, where she advises health and wellness industry founders on everything from business strategy and revenue growth to e-commerce and media. 

Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here

What advice would you give to your younger self?

You don’t need to have a “what’s next” mentality. When am I getting promoted? Where am I going to live? Slow down and cherish the journey. You’ll end up in the right place for you, eventually.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

The biggest risk I’ve taken aligns closely with the majority of my career—working with startups and starting my own company. 

Each venture presents its own unique challenges and opportunities, but I continuously learn and grow alongside the companies as they build and develop. It’s a journey marked by uncertainty and excitement, but the experience has been incredibly rewarding, shaping me both personally and professionally.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

It would be challenging but exciting to try running a local, predictable business. Airport parking garages or parking lots to me seem ideal: stable, operationally sound, fun marketing opportunities, and (hopefully!) low stress.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

1. Establish mentorship and sponsorship programs to support their advancement. 2. Create better cultures, which means being supportive, kind, respectful and flexible in work hours and location. 3. Pay them more!

How will AI impact your job in the future?

Every job in the future will be affected by AI, and the only way to stand out or not be affected by this is to be great with people. 

AI continues to transform the way we understand and interact with our audience. So embracing these technologies is essential for staying competitive in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. It’s crucial that we stay informed about the latest advancements, invest in the right tools and talent, and continuously explore how we can leverage these technologies.

How Babylist grew from a baby registry site to a $400 million media and commerce business
Adrianne Pasquarelli
20 brands catching baby boomers’ attention right now
Erika Wheless
‘Agency’ is the ad industry’s latest dirty word—why creative shops are relabeling
Ewan Larkin
