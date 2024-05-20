Babylist’s Lee Anne Grant is growing the online baby registry

At its core, Lee Anne Grant sees her job as the chief growth officer at Babylist as helping expecting parents figure out what the company is and informing them about how to build their online baby registries so their community can celebrate the new baby’s arrival with them.
“I’m focused on building the Babylist brand through social and content experiences, and getting more people to know about and use our product, specifically for this very life-stage focused audience, which can be hard to target,” Grant said.
Since Grant joined Babylist in May 2020, Babylist’s website viewership has increased significantly—it now reaches nearly 10 million unique users a month, according to a brand spokesperson. Babylist’s social media engagement has also grown during her tenure. The company now has more than 2.6 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Pinterest.
Grant is also the founder, advisor and investor at Venus Advisory, where she advises health and wellness industry founders on everything from business strategy and revenue growth to e-commerce and media.