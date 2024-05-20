Quantasy + Associates’ Melanie Williams is using strategic thinking to help brands reach all types of consumers

What advice would you give to your younger self?

I wasted a lot of energy early in my career trying to minimize things that made me different from everyone else in the room. I masked my neurodivergence. I rarely rocked my natural curls. As I’ve grown in age and my career, I recognize the things that make us unique are fuel for fresh ideas. I’d tell younger me to worry less about how I’m being seen and more about whether or not I’m being heard.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

The biggest risk I’ve taken is to bet on strategy’s value. Most often, advertising agencies view strategic services as inputs to the work that sells—creative campaigns, platforms and experiences. I believe that strategy is a valuable service in its own right. Thankfully, Quantasy and its CEO, Will Campbell, shared that belief and were willing to take a leap of faith with me. From building out our own in-house research design services to brand architecture development and cultural consulting, we’ve been able to position strategy as a profit center for the agency and a business partner for brands.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

I’d like to think I would be in broadcast journalism. I have a passion for storytelling and admire journalists’ ability to observe culture and events with the goal of sharing their stories with the world. I also love a good blazer.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

1. Pay us fairly. While some progress has been made, the gender pay gap persists across the industry. Wage inequity gets compounded when you take intersecting identities into consideration. It’s hard to feel welcomed and supported in an industry that doesn’t value our contributions enough to compensate us fairly.

2. Create pathways: While there are a lot of brilliant minds working to create avenues for more recognition and representation for women and people of color in creative roles, there are so many other career paths in our industry that would benefit from partnership and heightened exposure. Too many of us are unaware that positions in strategy, operations, technology, production and more exist and could benefit from our unique perspectives. These paths can’t just stop at a pipeline into junior roles; there needs to be space held for us at every single level of leadership to ensure we believe they are opportunities for us to build and grow.

3. Tap Diverse Teams: Diverse and women-led agencies are too often pigeonholed into telling stories that are only for our slice of the population. This limited view on our ability to create work that resonates broadly doesn’t only stunt the potential reach and impact of a branded effort, it also paints a narrow picture of the different avenues available to us.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

AI has impacted my job today. As a strategist, I used to spend a considerable amount of time in the weeds of secondary research, data analysis and trend mapping. By automating some of the most time-consuming aspects, my team and I have been able to spend more time doing the work that matters most–uncovering insights and crafting strategies and programs that change hearts and minds. In the future, I imagine AI will continue to be a strategist’s sidekick rather than a threat.