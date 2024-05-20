Special Report: Leading Women

Quantasy + Associates’ Melanie Williams is using strategic thinking to help brands reach all types of consumers

Executive VP, head of strategy is among Ad Age’s Leading Women 2024
By Brian Bonilla. Published on May 20, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

Melanie Williams worked on Quantasy’s first Super Bowl ad.

Credit: Quantasy + Associates

As executive VP, head of strategy at brand services agency Quantasy + Associates, Melanie Williams is helping connect brands with all types of consumers.

In early 2024, the agency launched its first-ever Super Bowl ad for the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. The spot featured Dr. Clarence B. Jones, co-author of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Williams led the strategy and the agency used its connections to identify Jones as the right person for the spot.

“We asked ourselves, ‘We’re going to be in the middle of Doritos, and Mountain Dew, and all of these brands that are known for quirky and abstract [ads],’ so we viewed this idea of building a campaign around silence as being a great way to stand out,” Williams said.

Another key campaign Williams had a hand in was the “Honda DreamLab,”  in which Honda became the first automaker to have a Twitch channel dedicated to lifestyle content and featuring diverse creators and HBCUs. The campaign garnered more than 18 million views.

Williams is also continuing to grow True Voice, an app the agency launched in 2020 focused on providing a wellness platform for women of color, and the Black Consumer Project, a study that was updated last year and is meant to provide insights on how Black Americans consume media and entertainment.

Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here

What advice would you give to your younger self?

I wasted a lot of energy early in my career trying to minimize things that made me different from everyone else in the room. I masked my neurodivergence. I rarely rocked my natural curls. As I’ve grown in age and my career, I recognize the things that make us unique are fuel for fresh ideas. I’d tell younger me to worry less about how I’m being seen and more about whether or not I’m being heard.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

The biggest risk I’ve taken is to bet on strategy’s value. Most often, advertising agencies view strategic services as inputs to the work that sells—creative campaigns, platforms and experiences. I believe that strategy is a valuable service in its own right. Thankfully, Quantasy and its CEO, Will Campbell, shared that belief and were willing to take a leap of faith with me. From building out our own in-house research design services to brand architecture development and cultural consulting, we’ve been able to position strategy as a profit center for the agency and a business partner for brands. 

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

I’d like to think I would be in broadcast journalism. I have a passion for storytelling and admire journalists’ ability to observe culture and events with the goal of sharing their stories with the world. I also love a good blazer.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

1. Pay us fairly. While some progress has been made, the gender pay gap persists across the industry. Wage inequity gets compounded when you take intersecting identities into consideration. It’s hard to feel welcomed and supported in an industry that doesn’t value our contributions enough to compensate us fairly.  

2. Create pathways: While there are a lot of brilliant minds working to create avenues for more recognition and representation for women and people of color in creative roles, there are so many other career paths in our industry that would benefit from partnership and heightened exposure. Too many of us are unaware that positions in strategy, operations, technology, production and more exist and could benefit from our unique perspectives. These paths can’t just stop at a pipeline into junior roles; there needs to be space held for us at every single level of leadership to ensure we believe they are opportunities for us to build and grow. 

3. Tap Diverse Teams: Diverse and women-led agencies are too often pigeonholed into telling stories that are only for our slice of the population. This limited view on our ability to create work that resonates broadly doesn’t only stunt the potential reach and impact of a branded effort, it also paints a narrow picture of the different avenues available to us.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

AI has impacted my job today. As a strategist, I used to spend a considerable amount of time in the weeds of secondary research, data analysis and trend mapping. By automating some of the most time-consuming aspects, my team and I have been able to spend more time doing the work that matters most–uncovering insights and crafting strategies and programs that change hearts and minds. In the future, I imagine AI will continue to be a strategist’s sidekick rather than a threat.    

More from Ad Age
7 agency reviews to know about this month
Brian Bonilla
When agencies become media sellers—inside the industry’s controversial growth engine
Jack Neff
Former Mother New York leader launches creative collective
Tim Nudd
Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I
Ayan Aden defies convention while pushing hasan & partners’ clients to prioritize diversity

Ayan Aden defies convention while pushing hasan & partners’ clients to prioritize diversity
Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women

Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women
Ad Age Leading Women 2024

Ad Age Leading Women 2024
PepsiCo’s Reade Rossman is pressing play on culture-driven partnerships

PepsiCo’s Reade Rossman is pressing play on culture-driven partnerships
Weber Shandwick’s Nikki Méndez is generating social media buzz for Kellanova

Weber Shandwick’s Nikki Méndez is generating social media buzz for Kellanova
Group Black's Shaquana Joseph is bullish on spotlighting diverse voices

Group Black's Shaquana Joseph is bullish on spotlighting diverse voices
Jenny Huang’s career in music developed skills for success in marketing

Jenny Huang’s career in music developed skills for success in marketing