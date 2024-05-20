How Ulta Beauty’s Michelle Crossan-Matos is creating community

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Do not put boundaries upon what you can achieve. Your own take on your identity and your talents is what will ultimately shape who you become. Once you have decided who you want to be, then work very hard— so hard, you outwork anyone next to you. Be the absolute best at what you do. Then lastly, celebrate your intuition earlier in life. I would advise my younger self to have faith in my instincts and inner voice. In a world filled with a lot of external noise and opinions, it’s crucial to trust in oneself and the gut feelings that guide us. Many times, my intuition has led me to make decisions that have shaped my career journey positively, and I would reassure my younger self to rely on it more confidently.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

Moving to Germany when I was 21 for my first role at P&G. There were so many things that challenged me in that move, but it started a life of traveling and moving. So, six international relocations later, my last move was to Puerto Rico, my husband’s homeland—a bold move given that my role at that time was in New Jersey/New York City. We did it for the kids—to be closer to a part of their culture—but it also created a valuable lesson for me: Live where you dream of living and work where you have to. You can do both.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

There are two things I love in life that keep reoccurring: beauty and transformation. So if I weren’t in my current role, I believe I would still be gravitating toward a career where beauty plays a central role. Beauty has always held a special place in my heart, and it’s a passion that I’ve nurtured throughout my career journey, starting with my early P&G days. The stars seemed to align perfectly, guiding me to my dream CMO role at Ulta Beauty. Here, I’ve found a brand that shares my belief in beauty as a force for good for all—helping our guests transform their lives through the power of beauty. It’s more than just a job, it’s a calling that resonates deeply with me. Ulta Beauty’s commitment to making beauty accessible and empowering aligns perfectly with my values, and I feel fortunate to be a part of such a purpose-driven organization.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

As leaders, it is so important to ensure everyone has a seat at the table, so we must be diligent to recognize when there is a lack of representation and diversity in the room. We all have a responsibility to advocate for the changes we want to see in order to create a more inclusive industry. That means speaking up. That means hiring great, diverse talent. That means coaching your diverse talent. It fundamentally means taking your words and turning them into action to help others.

I’m grateful to be in a unique position, as Ulta Beauty is a 91% female-operated company, with 65% of women holding leadership positions. Seventy percent of our executives are also women and 55% of our associates are people of color—so inclusivity lives at the heart of our culture. While we certainly have more work to do as a company and industry, I know it requires those who already have the keys to open the doors for others. I personally want to ensure the rooms I’m in reflect the beautifully diverse world we live in so that my children and future generations grow up with less adversity and limitless possibilities.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

I’m sure AI will undoubtedly enhance my role in many ways, but will not replace the core function of a CMO and business leader. While it can certainly optimize my workflow and allow me to better operate with speed and agility, human connection lives at the heart of my work—it’s what fuels me. We’re already seeing tremendous potential in beauty and AI for innovation and personalized experiences helping revolutionize marketing strategies. Ulta Beauty has been at the forefront of AI beauty innovation, and has leveraged its potential to strengthen guest engagement, empower discovery and enhance the guest experience. As we look to the future, we will continue to use AI to predict and understand our guests’ needs and behaviors, and that will enable us to create even more personalized experiences that put us wherever they are.