How Purva Gupta is bringing AI to retail advertising

What advice would you give to your younger self?

You are so much stronger than you think, even when all odds of success are against you. With that strength, you’ll overcome the challenges thrown your way; solving problems everyone thinks are too difficult and conquering your own worries and doubts. With patience, perseverance and the courage to seek support when needed, you’ll grow to truly enjoy your entrepreneurial journey.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

Building from scratch is exactly what I did, when leaving my home in Northern India to break into the Silicon Valley as a new entrepreneur, with only months of cultural context, market immersion and no American professional contacts. That was a huge risk, especially considering that female-founded AI companies receive under 3% of venture capital funding deals. Starting that new life abroad, building a community, and founding an AI company that’s raised over $60M and supported some of the largest retailers and brands in the world, was certainly a risk worth taking.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

For me, the most important thing is to provide people with something that will make them feel positive emotions. In fact, this has been a common thread throughout my career, from developing emotional connections to products for Saatchi and Saatchi’s client P&G, to developing mobile banking options for the unbanked at Eko, to investing in life-saving apps and technologies at UNICEF Ventures’ Innovation Fund, to founding Lily AI. Delivering real impact on the lives of real people is, and always will be, at the core of my choices.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

Investing in women-founded companies, and companies that are founded by women of color specifically, will bring more of both groups into the tech industry, due to founders bringing fewer inherent biases and doubts to their hiring phases. Did you know that 64% of women-owned technology companies were started by Black, Latina and Asian women? Offering greater support to women at all stages of their lives, and at all levels of business, will ultimately bring more of everyone into the ranks of technology, retail, and advertising.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

AI is my job, and I’ve been thinking about that morning, noon and night for the last eight years that Lily AI has been in business! I’m confident that AI is truly a growth engine that will uplift people in their jobs and empower them to engage in more meaningful, enjoyable, productive and impactful work. My own role will be one of the many impacted by AI in very positive ways, and I’m proud to play a part in the global transformation it’s bringing to retail!