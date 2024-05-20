How New York Liberty’s Shana Stephenson rebranded a classic WNBA team

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Embrace the journey. Your career path is not going to be linear, so you need to be open to detours, change, and new opportunities. When you lead with purpose, the dots will always connect and you will get to where you’re supposed to be, even if the route—or destination—isn’t what you had initially envisioned.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

Quitting ESPN after three years to work for myself and take a strategic leap toward a purpose-driven career focused on athlete activism and elevating women in sports. My goal was to work with women athletes, who were underrepresented at the time, and male athletes who were Nos. 12 to 15 off the bench. Despite challenges and setbacks, I continued to bet on myself. I started a blog that allowed me to speak on issues that were important to me, and this blog ultimately opened doors to TV and radio opportunities, and consulting work with brands and teams. Eventually, this led me to an introduction to Keia Clarke, CEO of the New York Liberty, and to the job I am in now, still advocating and advancing women's sports.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

I would pursue a career as a dancer-turned-choreographer. Despite not having formal training, dancing has always been a passion of mine. Transitioning into choreography would allow me to explore and share my creative vision while fulfilling a lifelong dream. You may find me on the court soon with the Timeless Torches!

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

It is less about encouraging and more about doing. It means being intentional about giving opportunities to a diverse group by actively hiring women and people of color. This requires intentional recruitment strategies and demonstrating a genuine commitment to inclusion and diversity across the industry.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

Incorporating AI allows us to focus on being more creative and enhancing efficiency, which allows for more innovation and growth across all areas of our business. Our focus is maintaining our authentic New York Liberty voice and continuing to enhance the fan experience—two aspects of our work that require a deep understanding of our constantly evolving culture, our fans and the New York Liberty brand. We know that it’s a mix of talented team members, data and technology that will allow us to bring new, creative ideas and experiences to life.