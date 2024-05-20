How New York Liberty’s Shana Stephenson rebranded a classic WNBA team

“People say that New York Liberty games at Barclays Center are the best summer party in town,” said Shana Stephenson, New York Liberty’s chief brand officer. The Brooklyn party atmosphere is a step up from where the WNBA franchise was just five years ago, playing in a 2,100-seat arena in Westchester County, New York. The move in 2019 to Barclays Center gave the Liberty a chance to grow into a 17,000-plus seat stadium. And the team has raised its profile, alongside a WNBA league that is also ascendant.
Stephenson—who started with the Liberty as VP of marketing in 2018 and became chief brand officer in 2021—has been integral to promoting the team and reaching out to the Brooklyn community. “I love the storytelling and I very much consider my job to be amplifying the team,” she said, “but also the players and how we show up on social media, how we show up in the community, how we show up in the arena, is all very important to me.”
The Liberty reached the WNBA Finals last year, and hit peak attendance, selling out the final two championship games. In 2023, regular season attendance was up 45% year over year, and the team doubled its number of sponsorships. This year, the team signed its first local TV deal with Fox 5 in New York and My9 in New Jersey.
One of Stephenson’s marketing wins was to turn Liberty mascot Ellie the Elephant, a dancing pachyderm, into a local celebrity. And players such as Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart bring star power to the team.
“I'm from New York. I grew up a Liberty fan going to the Garden,” Stephenson said. “To have the opportunity to essentially rebrand the New York Liberty … it was just an exciting opportunity.”