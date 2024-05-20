Special Report: Leading Women

How New York Liberty’s Shana Stephenson rebranded a classic WNBA team

Chief brand officer is among Ad Age’s Leading Women 2024
By Garett Sloane. Published on May 20, 2024.
Shana Stephenson, chief brand officer, New York Liberty, took the franchise to attendance peaks last year.

Credit: New York Liberty

“People say that New York Liberty games at Barclays Center are the best summer party in town,” said Shana Stephenson, New York Liberty’s chief brand officer. The Brooklyn party atmosphere is a step up from where the WNBA franchise was just five years ago, playing in a 2,100-seat arena in Westchester County, New York. The move in 2019 to Barclays Center gave the Liberty a chance to grow into a 17,000-plus seat stadium. And the team has raised its profile, alongside a WNBA league that is also ascendant.

Stephenson—who started with the Liberty as VP of marketing in 2018 and became chief brand officer in 2021—has been integral to promoting the team and reaching out to the Brooklyn community. “I love the storytelling and I very much consider my job to be amplifying the team,” she said, “but also the players and how we show up on social media, how we show up in the community, how we show up in the arena, is all very important to me.”

The Liberty reached the WNBA Finals last year, and hit peak attendance, selling out the final two championship games. In 2023, regular season attendance was up 45% year over year, and the team doubled its number of sponsorships. This year, the team signed its first local TV deal with Fox 5 in New York and My9 in New Jersey.

One of Stephenson’s marketing wins was to turn Liberty mascot Ellie the Elephant, a dancing pachyderm, into a local celebrity. And players such as Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart bring star power to the team.

“I'm from New York. I grew up a Liberty fan going to the Garden,” Stephenson said. “To have the opportunity to essentially rebrand the New York Liberty … it was just an exciting opportunity.”

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Embrace the journey. Your career path is not going to be linear, so you need to be open to detours, change, and new opportunities. When you lead with purpose, the dots will always connect and you will get to where you’re supposed to be, even if the route—or destination—isn’t what you had initially envisioned.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

Quitting ESPN after three years to work for myself and take a strategic leap toward a purpose-driven career focused on athlete activism and elevating women in sports. My goal was to work with women athletes, who were underrepresented at the time, and male athletes who were Nos. 12 to 15 off the bench. Despite challenges and setbacks, I continued to bet on myself. I started a blog that allowed me to speak on issues that were important to me, and this blog ultimately opened doors to TV and radio opportunities, and consulting work with brands and teams. Eventually, this led me to an introduction to Keia Clarke, CEO of the New York Liberty, and to the job I am in now, still advocating and advancing women's sports.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

I would pursue a career as a dancer-turned-choreographer. Despite not having formal training, dancing has always been a passion of mine. Transitioning into choreography would allow me to explore and share my creative vision while fulfilling a lifelong dream. You may find me on the court soon with the Timeless Torches!

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

It is less about encouraging and more about doing. It means being intentional about giving opportunities to a diverse group by actively hiring women and people of color. This requires intentional recruitment strategies and demonstrating a genuine commitment to inclusion and diversity across the industry.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

Incorporating AI allows us to focus on being more creative and enhancing efficiency, which allows for more innovation and growth across all areas of our business. Our focus is maintaining our authentic New York Liberty voice and continuing to enhance the fan experience—two aspects of our work that require a deep understanding of our constantly evolving culture, our fans and the New York Liberty brand. We know that it’s a mix of talented team members, data and technology that will allow us to bring new, creative ideas and experiences to life.

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

