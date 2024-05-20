How Pepsico's Umi Patel uses data to grow Starry and Pepsi—and reach Gen Z

At a time when consumer attention and media consumption is more fragmented, data is more important than ever.
Over the last year, Umi Patel, VP of consumer insights and analytics at PepsiCo Beverages North America, has been using that data to drive growth, launch new products and target new generations of consumers.
“We know more about customers than ever,” said Patel. “But the beauty, and the trick, is to simplify all that data and make simple strategies around that.”
Patel’s team was integral to creating and launching lemon-lime soda Starry, a direct answer to competitor Sprite.
“That is a unique one because my team was part of that from the minute it was created,” the 17-year PepsiCo veteran said. “We had a heavy hand in not only constructing the product but ensuring it delivered. How do we message this? Where? What will it mean to Gen Z?”
Starry hit more than half a billion dollars in sales during its first year and ran a Super Bowl spot earlier this year featuring rapper Ice Spice.
Patel says the team’s Gen Z work is also fueling PepsiCo’s new products pipeline, and helping the CPG giant reach Hispanic consumers. Insight and analytics also played a role in supporting Pepsi’s logo redesign by running studies and focus groups to understand consumer responses and perceptions around the brand.