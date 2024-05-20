How Pepsico's Umi Patel uses data to grow Starry and Pepsi—and reach Gen Z

What advice would you give your younger self?

Share your unique perspective even if it differs from everyone else in the room—diverse perspectives are needed to make teams, work and cultures stronger. Don’t worry about what others will think, share your valuable thoughts.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

I’ve been fortunate enough to live and work in multiple countries. At the age of 18, I moved from the U.K. where I was born and grew up, to India, a little different as most people often do the opposite. While risky to give up all the things I was familiar with, this move shaped so much for me, deeper connection to my heritage/extended family, empathy for a world that is like no other and a lifetime of friendships. While moving to a new place comes with its own set of risks, this move, along with the ones that followed (Europe and North America), taught me how to adapt to different cultures, the value of listening to diverse perspectives and the importance of being open-minded.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

I love working in marketing, understanding people’s behaviors, and leveraging data to develop growth strategies for categories and brands. If I wasn’t doing that, developing young talent and mentoring is something I have a ton of passion for. I would love to do more of that and maybe even run a charity/organization that supports the advancement of diverse women/youth.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

I think the industry needs to acknowledge and understand the unique challenges that women face, create safe places to listen and be open to creating joint solutions like flex work schedules, more affordable childcare and making it easier for smart women who may have taken time off to return into the workforce and create different paths for career progression. As far as people of color, we need strong advocates and allyship from broader leadership to elevate and support the advancement of people of color, especially women of color. It won’t just organically happen; it requires intention and action.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

Technology will continue to evolve rapidly, that’s a fact and I see this evolution bring many benefits such as quicker access to synthesized data, harmonization of processes and the opportunity to create deeper and more meaningful connections with consumers. The most important thing though will be remaining “human” in an era of AI, and not losing the need to create authentic human connections.