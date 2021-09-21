Introducing Leading Women Mexico's class of 2021

Leading Women Mexico, in association with Adlatina, has brought together standout players in the Mexican communications and marketing industry. The 16 female leaders join a group—previously known as Women to Watch—of more than 70 professional women, all of whom make an impact on the Mexican market.
Among the Class of 2021 are 11 marketers, five advertisers and one communications leader.
Ad Age welcomes this outstanding group of Mexican executives to join the hundreds of women all over the world who have been recognized as Leading Women.
GLORIA AGUILAR
Managing director, Initiative Mexico
Gloria Aguilar has over 15 years of experience in the media agency industry. She has mainly led areas of strategy and analytics. More than two years ago, as managing director of Initiative Mexico, her main role was to keep the agency number one, and to consolidate its growth in an industry full of changes.
She has built strong business relationships with most of the clients she has collaborated with; all this thanks to the team she works with every day, with great talent and capable of moving at the speed of changes in customers and the industry.
THALÍA CASTRO ROLDÁN
Director of marketing and public relations, Mercedes-Benz Mexico and Latam
Mexican by birth, pedagogue by training and lover of her country, Thalía Castro Roldán began her professional career at Mercedes Benz in 2008 as part of the human resources area, where she forged leadership skills. Later, she developed the implementation of projects, strategies and internal communication for Mercedes-Benz Mexico; where she strengthened her strategic vision. She continued her career joining the marketing area; developing brand positioning strategies.
Since 2021, Castro has taken a leadership role as director of marketing and public relations for Mercedes-Benz Mexico and Latin America, allowing her to implement the knowledge acquired during her career at Mercedes-Benz and her passion for sustainability.
ISABEL CERDEIRA
CEO, Spark & Zenith Mexico
Isabel Cerdeira has held the position of CEO of Spark Foundry since 2017 and since 2020 she expanded her responsibilities by also being appointed CEO of Zenith. She has dedicated herself to driving the culture of each agency and transforming their teams to elevate customer service to the highest level.
Cerdeira ventured into the media industry at Leo Burnett where she worked for clients such as Procter & Gamble, Philip Morris, Kraft, United Distillers, Sigma Alimentos, Disney Parks and Haagen-Dazs. In 2009, she assumed responsibility for the operations of Telefónica and Procter & Gamble in 12 Latin American countries, adding two years to her career as a media director at Genomma Lab.
SILVIA DAVILA
President, Danone Latam
Silvia Davila has a degree in Marketing from UNITEC (Technological University of Mexico), with a master’s degree in Business Economics (ITESM, 1996) and postgraduate studies from IMD, Harvard Business School and ISEAD. She has more than 20 years of experience in marketing, business development and coaching.
At the same time that she was studying at the university, Davila began her career at McDonald’s Mexico (1989). When she finished she joined Procter & Gamble (1992). She was also a professor of strategic marketing planning at TEC de Monterrey. In 2004 she joined Mars Mexico, where, in 2007 she became general manager at the chocolate division. In 2010 she was general manager for the pets division and in 2014 VP and global food chief marketing officer of Mars in Belgium. In 2017 she joined Danone as regional president for Latin America. She was recently appointed president of Latam for the EDP & Waters businesses and a member of the executive committee of Global Danone Group.
Davila is a strategic leader who fosters the development of ideas that promise transformative growth, building solid foundations to deliver results today and in the future. She is passionate about issues of inclusion, women’s development and coaching. In addition, she is a director of UNITEC, member of the council and fellow of the IWF (International Women’s Forum); as well as a member of YPO (Young Presidents Organization) and WCD (Women Corporate Directors). She is also the coordinator of the joint inclusion and diversity group forum between CCE and Pacto Global Mexico.
She has been recognized within the ranking of Powerful Women by Expansión magazine.
MARDYA DEL VALLE
Chief marketing officer, Bic Mexico and Ecuador
Mardya del Valle is a passionate marketer with more than 25 years of professional experience. She began her career in the market research area at SC Johnson, where she acquired the solid foundations of a promising career within the company—spending 20 years developing skills in different areas, achieving holistic knowledge of the business and directing innovation areas for Latam. She also served as director of marketing and trade marketing for Mexico and Central America. She ended her legacy by earning the Officers Award for her strategic input in leading the Business Transformation Project with Boston Consulting Group.
In 2017, she broke her own limits by venturing into the technology industry as director of marketing and channel marketing for Motorola, where she broke sales and market share records, revolutionizing the brand with a much more consumer-centric vision.
During her successful career, del Valle has inspired high-performance teams to build strong, profitable brands by translating deep consumer and customer insights into winning business strategies. Her extensive experience in the area of marketing and trade marketing, both in Mexico and Central America, is undoubtedly a strategic contribution in the great mission that Bic has conferred on her today: transforming the marketing team in Mexico and Ecuador to maintain leadership of the iconic brand with a young, digital and differentiating vision, in line with the new trends of its consumers.
Del Valle has a degree in business administration with a specialty in international marketing from the Universidad Panamericana and a postgraduate degree in digital marketing and e-commerce from the University of Texas (United States).
She is a proud Mexican mother of a family, daughter and wife, and is grateful to be able to achieve balancing her personal dreams and her professional life. She loves spending time outdoors and riding her bike with her family.