Introducing Leading Women Mexico's class of 2021

CLAUDIA GÓMEZ LLAMAS

VP of global marketing for secure power business, Schneider Electric

With more than 25 years of experience in international companies in marketing and business development positions, Claudia Gómez Llamas is the global VP of marketing for the secure power business, a division of Schneider Electric focused on the IT market, thus becoming the first Mexican who occupies a position of this rank at a global level within the company. In 2006 she joined the APC team as a marketing manager, a company that years later would be acquired by Schneider Electric. Prior to her current position, she served as VP of marketing and strategy for Schneider Electric Mexico and Central America.

She has a degree in communication sciences from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, a postgraduate degree in community marketing and strategic marketing from the Universidad Iberoamericana and a leadership program from INSEAD Business School in France.

KARLA GONZÁLEZ

Director of media and data-driven marketing for the Americas, Heineken Mexico

Karla González graduated from Tecnológico de Monterrey with a degree in marketing, has a global MBA from the University of Thunderbird Arizona and a postgraduate degree in digital marketing from ITESM. González has more than 17 years of experience in communication, marketing, e-commerce and digital acceleration. She has been a leader for multidisciplinary teams in different industries; working for companies such as Bacardi, Sony Electronics, 4E de Mexico, Unilever and Heineken—serving as a key piece within these companies for various achievements.

With this trajectory, González has been invited to speak at the 2019 and 2020 editions of Advertising Week Latam. She has participated in and won various awards for the strategies developed under her leadership at the Festival of Media Latam and Global in 2018 and 2020. Recognized as one of the 26 women marketing leaders by Informa BTL magazine in 2020.

JULIETA LOAIZA

VP of communication and corporate affairs, Nestlé Mexico

Julieta Loaiza has almost 30 years of experience creating and innovating brands with business, marketing and communication strategies. For 15 years she worked in global creative agencies and the last 14 at Nestlé. Her trajectory has transcended to international markets such as the United States.

Loaiza began her career at Nestlé in 2007 in Mexico, followed by four years at Nestlé United States directing all consumer communication and multicultural marketing, developing strategies and implementing communication plans for all brands, for American and Hispanic consumers in the number one market number for Nestlé in the world. She currently serves as VP of communication and corporate affairs for Nestlé Mexico, where she leads a group of more than 80 experts in offline and online marketing and communication such as: ebusiness, social media, community management, data and analytics, packaging design, shopper marketing, marketing experiences, corporate events, public relations, media, internal communication, corporate affairs and creation of shared value also known as Nestlé in society.

Loaiza and her team work across all Nestlé brands in 10 food and beverage categories, with diverse audiences such as consumers, government institutions, academia, councils, chambers, embassies, NGOs, the media and public interest groups, generating growth sustained and reinforcing the good reputation of Nestlé and its brands in Mexico.

ANA MARÍN

VP of digital integration and innovation, McCann Mexico

Ana Marín is VP of digital integration and leader of social media directors for Latin America at McCann Worldgroup. A journalist by training, she started her career in production, and later headed the social media area at Havas. In 2012 she joined McCann as a planner, where a year later she would head Chevrolet’s own media team.

In 2020, Marín was recognized as one of the outstanding professionals in Latin America by Adlatina magazine. She has served as Young Lions Jury President, IAB Jury VP, and Le Book and Echo Latam juror. She has won more than 60 awards at festivals such as Effie, Círculo Creativo, IAB, El Ojo de Iberoamérica, Eagle Awards and Festival Iberoamericano de Social Media, as well as awards within IPG, for the development of digital training programs. She, in turn, has two courses published in Doméstika.

SUSANA MÁRQUEZ

Director of La Roche-Posay and Cerave, L'Oréal

A proud mother and wife who graduated in marketing at the Tec de Monterrey, Susan Márquez has an 18-year career of national and international experience within L’Oréal. Leader and strategist with expertise in the beauty and dermo-cosmetic business; with a focus on the growth of the company. Since she started her career at L’Oréal, Márquez has been able to develop by taking different positions in different brands in Mexico, Paris and Bogotá.

Today as the brand director of La Roche-Posay and Cerave, she values leadership with human sensitivity, teamwork, entrepreneurship, innovation and talent development.

ANDREIA MORELLI

VP of marketing and service cards, American Express Mexico

Andreia Morelli has extensive experience in American Express, collaborating in several countries, including her hometown, Sao Paulo, Brazil, where it all began.

In 2006 she moved to New York to lead the regional premium product strategy, including the launch of the Centurion Card. She subsequently continued her career in Toronto, Canada, heading the small business services division, and shortly after she returned to the United States as head of marketing for the Alianza de Bancos business in Latin America.

Currently, as VP of marketing and service cards in Mexico, Morelli continues to guide her work with a standard of excellence, inspired by the company’s vision of understanding, respecting and supporting its customers, because when they prosper, so does American Express.

ANA NORIEGA

Chief creative officer, FCB Mexico

Ana Noriega has more than 15 years in the advertising industry and she took over as CCO at FCB Mexico in 2019. She works with enthusiasm and passion with her creative team. Six months after taking her role, her biggest challenge was the arrival of a pandemic, where she managed to integrate an agile, new way of working and, in the midst of the paralysis of the industry, won the pitch of BMW for the Mexico and Latam Group (the largest in 2020) and Little Caesars regionally in 2021.

Noriega is now part of the Global Creative Council and has been awarded and judged at local, regional and global advertising festivals such as Cannes, One Show, D&AD, Effie Latam, FIAP, Sol, Yahoo, Círculo Creativo, El Ojo de Iberoamérica and Ad Stars. For her, the biggest motivation is to balance her personal life and her work as she considers this essential to developing more and better ideas.

PILAR SÁNCHEZ

Chief marketing officer, Mondelēz Mexico

Pilar Sánchez has a Licentiate degree in food technology and processing at the Universidad Iberoamericana, with a master’s degree in business administration from TEC. She has more than 20 years of experience in marketing and innovation helping to grow iconic brands from leading companies.

She leads the development of marketing strategies and related competencies such as insights, media and consumer care, for Mondelēz Mexico. Sánchez’s position is key for the brands, since she is the first person to occupy the role in Mexico, after the marketing department was transformed to have the complete vision of the business under a single leadership. She is in charge of the evolution from marketing to "humaning," an idea that seeks to create real human connections and brands with purpose, launched in 2020 globally. Sánchez seeks to be a transformative and change agent by leading high-performance teams through communication and under a results-oriented approach.

ANA VALDESPINO

Marketing director for Latin America, Kantar

Ana Valdespino has more than 16 years of experience in B-to-B marketing and in recent years she has ventured into consulting startups nationally and internationally.

She has been a speaker at more than 10 national events, including the Women Economic Forum (2019) and currently collaborates with IAB Mexico as an instructor for the Social Media module. During her career, she has been a spokesperson for Kantar with more than 600 media mentions and has written exclusive collaborations for business magazines such as Executive Woman and Expansión. She has won several accolades including an award from the MIT Covid-19 Challenge in India, as well as Kantar’s Best Internal Global Campaign.

As part of her professional training, Valedespino has a master’s degree in communication from the Universidad Panamericana, a course in digital marketing from Emeritus University and Columbia Business School, a specialization in digital marketing from Squared Online (part of The Think with Google), among others. She is currently studying an MBA with a specialty in marketing at the University of Warwick in the UK.

MÓNICA VÁZQUEZ RUEDA

Senior marketing director, Coca-Cola Latin America

Mónica Vázquez Rueda has 15 years of local and international experience in business management and marketing in different categories of the mass consumer industry. She started her career at P&G, with local and regional roles leading brands such as Charmin, Herbal Essences, Pampers, Always, Naturella, and Tampax. She later joined The Coca-Cola Company and worked for brands such as Del Valle, Ades and currently leads the food platform strategy for Coca-Cola in Latin America.

The two things she enjoys the most are understanding the consumer to generate relevant strategies for the business and encourage spaces of trust where teams feel safe to express their points of view freely to generate new business ideas.

ADRIANA VEYTIA LÓPEZ

Chief client officer, Wunderman Thompson Mexico

With a degree in communication and a postgraduate degree in marketing, Adriana Veytia López began her career at Ogilvy in the customer service area, where she discovered her passion for brand development, leading local and regional teams, achieving significant growth in the businesses under her charge. She lived in the United States with her husband and her two daughters, where she volunteered for the Plano, Texas school district and was recognized with the “Diversity Leadership Award” for supporting international families.

She also continued working as a consultant for different international advertising agencies in Mexico and the United States. After five years, she returned to Mexico and joined Wunderman; in 2020 she was a fundamental part in the merger of Wunderman with JWT, which today makes up Wunderman Thompson; in addition, she is the leader of the team integrated by WPP for Movistar Mexico. She has participated in successful projects, which have received multiple awards.

Her vision and her commitment have led her to be part of Wunderman Thompson’s global program Pass it On, which aims to empower women in leadership positions.