Introducing Leading Women Argentina's class of 2022

Leading Women Argentina, in association with Adlatina, has brought together standout players in the Argentine communications and marketing industry. The 17 female leaders join a group—previously known as Women to Watch—of more than 100 professional women, all of whom make an impact on the Argentine market.
Ad Age welcomes this outstanding 2022 group of Argentine executives to join the hundreds of women all over the world who have been recognized as Leading Women.
An event to celebrate the Leading Women Argentina class of 2022 will be held at the Four Seasons hotel in Buenos Aires on Monday, April 25. For more details about the event, please contact María Belén Martínez Cima.
REGINA CAMPANINI
Chief strategy officer, Don
Regina Campanini has a degree in Advertising from UCES. She began her career in 2007 at Starcom Mediavest and then worked as a media planner at BBDO Argentina (currently PHD). In 2010, she joined Del Campo Saatchi & Saatchi as a brand planner and worked for local and regional clients. In 2016 she was appointed director of brand planning at J. Walter Thompson Buenos Aires.
Since 2017, Campanini has led the strategy department of Don Buenos Aires, which unites and works synergistically with the branding and digital strategies of the agency’s brands. In 2021, with the opening of Don México, she also led strategies for projects in this country and in the region.
CAROLINA EUGENIA DEL HOYO
Regional marketing director, Fratelli Branca
Carolina Eugenia del Hoyo graduated with honors from the University of Buenos Aires and has an MBA from the Torcuato di Tella University. Later, her quest for knowledge led her to study art history and philosophy.
At the age of 24, del Hoyo joined Unilever as a young professional, and there she forged the foundations of her career in marketing. After eight years of growth, her personal concerns led her to delve deeper into sustainability, new economies, and purposeful brands. It was along this path that she decided to join Danone in 2010, where she worked for 11 years in the dairy and water businesses. During that period, she developed a new strategic approach for each brand in the portfolio and created social and environmental innovation platforms with transformative results for the company and the environment. In 2021 she became regional marketing director for Fratelli Branca, a company that is in a deep process of growth and transformation.
To expand her vision in new marketing and corporate leadership, del Hoyo also serves as co-chair of MMA Global and a global council member in The League of Intrapreneurs.
XIMENA DÍAZ ALARCÓN
Co-founder, Youniversal
Ximena Díaz Alarcón is passionate about people and why they choose, act and consume. Curious by heart and by profession, she has more than 20 years of experience designing and directing market research projects, trends, brand marketing, innovation and strategic planning with clients such as The Coca-Cola Company, Mondelēz, Danone, Telecom, Disney, Walmart, Nike, Olx, Headspace, Not Co, Bayer, Betterfly and Porsche, among others.
Díaz Alarcón began her career as a brand manager and then was a project manager at Consumer Trends (CCR) and co-founder and general director of content at Trendsity. She is currently co-founder of Youniversal, a consulting firm that combines research, trends, innovation, futures design and storytelling for leading brands in multiple categories and sectors at a regional and global level.
A graduate in public relations and advertising, with a Master's degree in social and political anthropology (FLACSO) and doctoral student in sociology (UCA), she is a professor at Mind, CMO Clinic and the Higher School of Advertising Creatives, academic director of Customer-Centered Businesses (Di Tella) and guest speaker at trends and research events in Latin America and at SXSW in Austin, Texas.
MARIANA GALLO
General manager, PepsiCo Beverages Argentina and Uruguay
Mariana Gallo has an MBA from the Universidad Católica Argentina (UCA) and in 2021 she completed an executive leadership program at The Wharton School in the United States.
In 2007, she joined PepsiCo as sales coordinator and developed her career through various strategic areas for the company, such as revenue management, trade marketing, sales channels and marketing. Before joining the company, she lived in Portugal for a while and worked as a professional dancer.
Today Gallo leads the beverage business and works together with AB InBev, a strategic partner in the production, distribution and marketing of PepsiCo beverages in Argentina and Uruguay.
She is Argentine, 38 years old, and has a five-year-old daughter.
PURA GARCÍA PODESTÁ
Global brand director, Unilever
Pura García Podestá landed at Unilever in October 2008 with global, regional and local positions, to manage beauty and personal care brands Sedal, Rexona, Impulse, Dove and Tresemmé. In her current role as global brand director, she leads Dove and Dove Men + Care.
Before joining Unilever, Podestá was a young professional at Nestlé and then was part of the team at Value Partners, a McKinsey spin-off strategy consultancy.
She graduated from the Torcuato di Tella University with a degree in business economics and a master’s degree in finance.
MARIANA IESULAURO
General accounts director, VMLY&R
Mariana Iesulauro graduated from the Foundation for Higher Studies with a degree in commercial sciences. She began her professional career as an account assistant at JWT, where she stayed for eight years, moving through the positions of executive, supervisor and director. She worked for the brands Esso, Quilmes, Kellogg's, Unilever and Banelco, among others.
Between 1997 and 1999 she worked as an executive producer at Flehner Films. During the following two years, she served as head of institutional communication for the Fundación Poder Ciudadano, organizing events, fundraising and the executive production of Luis Moreno Ocampo’s microprograms.
In 2002, she joined Diálogo Publicidad as account director for Petrobras, where she worked on the launch of the brand in Argentina and developed comprehensive communication campaigns. She was then promoted to general director of accounts and led the work for Arcor, CCU, Bodegas Bianchi, Plan Rombo - Renault, Mabe and Rapipago.
In 2008, Iesulauro joined Young & Rubicam to lead the agency’s largest account, Danone Lácteos, overseeing eight brands and leading an exclusive team. She was then promoted to account group director and added the Danone Aguas, Arcor, Quilmes, IRSA, Farmacity, Freddo, OLX and Turner brands to her responsibilities. She is currently the agency’s general director of accounts.