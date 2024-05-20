Special Report: Leading Women

Jenny Huang’s career in music developed skills for success in marketing

Director of B2B brand marketing is an Ad Age Rising Star 2024
By Parker Herren. Published on May 20, 2024.
Jenny Huang is director of B2B marketing, USA Today.

Credit: Gannett USA TODAY Network

Until 2021, Jenny Huang was a concert pianist who performed internationally. Now, she is USA Today’s first director of B2B brand marketing. And that’s after holding positions at Omnicom and BBDO.

Huang doesn’t think the leap from music to marketing is as wide as it seems. She said her transition to marketing was smooth thanks to the discipline for practice, balance of creativity and strategy in a moving performance, and the self-branding needed to make it as a musician.

Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here

Huang leads marketing for USA Today’s national media and advertising business. Among the projects she worked on was the launch of the inaugural Health Equity Summit, in partnership with BlackDoctor.org and Omnicom Health Group, which highlighted health care disparities in Black communities.

At BBDO, Jenny was part of teams responsible for a collection of work that in total earned 10 awards at last year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. 

Huang also wants to be an example for women looking to enter the marketing field by speaking at industry and university events as well as participating in organizations for Asian representation in marketing. She said that although the marketing industry can appear intimidating, she advises women looking to join it to “really believe in yourself no matter what others might tell you. And find your unique strength, and how you can be valuable to others, including your team, supervisor, organization and the larger industry.”

Juie Shah
Parker Herren

Parker Herren is Ad Age’s TV reporter. He was previously a freelance journalist and podcaster covering pop culture and entertainment as well as a Pilates instructor and a professional dancer. His passions include cats, the “Scream” franchise and Halloween costumes.

