Jenny Huang’s career in music developed skills for success in marketing

Huang leads marketing for USA Today’s national media and advertising business. Among the projects she worked on was the launch of the inaugural Health Equity Summit, in partnership with BlackDoctor.org and Omnicom Health Group, which highlighted health care disparities in Black communities.

At BBDO, Jenny was part of teams responsible for a collection of work that in total earned 10 awards at last year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Huang also wants to be an example for women looking to enter the marketing field by speaking at industry and university events as well as participating in organizations for Asian representation in marketing. She said that although the marketing industry can appear intimidating, she advises women looking to join it to “really believe in yourself no matter what others might tell you. And find your unique strength, and how you can be valuable to others, including your team, supervisor, organization and the larger industry.”