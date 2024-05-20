Weber Shandwick’s Nikki Méndez is generating social media buzz for Kellanova

Just days after joining Weber Shandwick as an art director last June, Nikki Méndez was hard at work putting together one of 2023’s most memorable marketing stunts—Pop-Tarts’ edible mascot being devoured on-air by the Kansas State University football team.

Despite not being formally assigned to the Pop-Tarts team, Méndez eagerly volunteered to be one of the masterminds behind the viral campaign, which landed the brand roughly $12.1 million in earned media within 24 hours, according to Apex Marketing Group. Méndez pitched the concept of the Kellanova brand introducing its first-ever edible mascot and worked alongside the Pop-Tarts creative team to help design everything from the giant toaster the mascot popped out of to the life-size toaster pastry mascot itself.