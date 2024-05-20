Special Report: Leading Women

Weber Shandwick’s Nikki Méndez is generating social media buzz for Kellanova

Art director is an Ad Age Rising Star 2024
By Gillian Follett. Published on May 20, 2024.
Nikki Méndez, art director at Weber Shandwick

Credit: Weber Shandwick

Just days after joining Weber Shandwick as an art director last June, Nikki Méndez was hard at work putting together one of 2023’s most memorable marketing stunts—Pop-Tarts’ edible mascot being devoured on-air by the Kansas State University football team.

Despite not being formally assigned to the Pop-Tarts team, Méndez eagerly volunteered to be one of the masterminds behind the viral campaign, which landed the brand roughly $12.1 million in earned media within 24 hours, according to Apex Marketing Group. Méndez pitched the concept of the Kellanova brand introducing its first-ever edible mascot and worked alongside the Pop-Tarts creative team to help design everything from the giant toaster the mascot popped out of to the life-size toaster pastry mascot itself.

Méndez also leads the art direction for Eggo, another Kellanova brand, and played a key role in the creative development of Eggo’s “Brunch in a Jar” cream liqueur and its “EggoVac” robotic vacuum cleaner, designed to resemble one of the brand’s waffles.

On top of her work at Weber Shandwick, Méndez also mentors young creatives of color through several mentorship initiatives, including the 4A’s Multicultural Advertising Intern Program, or MAIP, and the American Advertising Federation’s Most Promising Multicultural Students program.

Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here

In this article:

Gillian Follett headshot
Gillian Follett

Gillian Follett is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She writes about a variety of topics including social media, influencer marketing and the creator economy. Gillian graduated from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

View all articles by this author
